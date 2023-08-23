New Maldivian airline offering premium services to take off soon; Hong Kong among its stops

We have good news for those planning a Maldivian vacation in the near future. Beond (pronounced ‘beyond’), a premium airline to be launched soon, will be offering an array of luxury services to travellers.

Some of those are similar to the ones offered in private jets. These include fully reclining (or flatbed) seats and luxurious Michelin-star meals among numerous other facilities.

More about Beond, the premium airline with ultra-luxurious features

According to a report in South China Morning Post, the business class-only airline may be unveiled in autumn. Delhi and Dubai are expected to be the first destinations. Over the year post its launch, the airline is planning to add three to five destinations including Hong Kong (SAR) and some others in China. According to the route map on the website, the roster will further include Paris, Munich, Mumbai, Taipei, Singapore, Riyadh, Jeddah, Zurich, Vienna and Milan.

Speaking to SCMP, Beond CEO Tero Taskila says the airline is “very close” to taking off and is about to receive its first aircraft. Talking about its launch in Hong Kong, Taskila adds, “Hong Kong is a significant market. We are a niche carrier in a way that we are operating purely a private jet experience on a full premium class cabin and there are people who appreciate that kind of environment.”

According to the report, Beond will begin operations with an Airbus A319 having 44 seats. The larger Airbus 321 that they plan to add later will have 68 seats. Reports state that flights will be priced at USD 3,000 (HKD 23,515) or upwards.

Some other facilities that passengers can expect include chauffeured airport transfers, access to premium lounges, seats that come with an Apple iPad Pro and wireless headsets, and private and separate boarding (depending on the fare selected). According to Taskila, the airline attempts to attract travellers seeking “affordable luxury”, as mentioned by SCMP. Additionally, Beond is also focusing on sustainability by using ingredients with the lowest carbon footprint for its meals.

Hero and featured image credit: @flybeond/Instagram

(Currency conversions made at the time of writing)

