Here’s how NewJeans and its members are reigning the world of brand endorsements

K-pop sensation NewJeans have endorsed several renowned brands — both as a group as well as individually. Bagging lucrative deals across multiple sectors, the rookie K-pop group and its members are steadily emerging as a good-luck charm for major luxury fashion houses and beauty brands like Louis Vuitton, Armani Beauty, Burberry and Gucci. And with them recently marking another milestone in March 2023 as the newest global ambassador for Levi’s, let’s take a look at some of the biggest collaborations of the K-pop girl group till now.

Debuting under HYBE’s independent label ADOR on 22 July 2022, the quintet, comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, was immediately able to change the K-pop idol scene in South Korea. The credit goes to their dance-worthy pops and R&B tunes lapped with a retro synth, and their unmissable ’90s club music appeal. Not to forget that the fresh faces are also going strong with their brand collaborations other than creating music.

From the group attending a Chanel event just a month after their debut to Australian-Vietnamese member, Hanni, becoming a brand ambassador for Gucci in less than three months after debut, NewJeans is undoubtedly living up to its motto of becoming a timeless icon for all generations with both their work as well as collaborations.

A close look at NewJeans and its members as the face of high-end luxury brands

Levi’s new brand ambassador NewJeans

Image credit: newjeans_official/Instagram

On 6 March, popular denim brand Levi’s announced that they have officially signed Gen- Z favourite NewJeans as their newest global brand ambassador.

The collaboration celebrates the 150th anniversary of the brand’s iconic 501 Originals.

Talking about their latest collaboration with NewJeans, Chris Jackman, vice president of Global Brand Marketing at Levi’s® said, “NewJeans is a talented group that has looked to the past for inspiration while boldly blazing their own unique future in culture. As the group’s influence on the music industry and culture continues to grow, we’re excited to be a part of their journey and help NewJeans connect with fans globally in a fresh and authentic way.”

“We’re honoured and thrilled to represent Levi’s®, a timeless brand that literally created the world’s most iconic new jeans while constantly looking towards the future,” said NewJeans about their collaboration with the brand.

“Because of their genuine support for youth culture and our admiration for their beautiful brand, this is a natural partnership,” they added.

As a part of their one-year partnership, the band will take part in various upcoming campaigns and make event appearances for the brand.

The “Hype Boy” famed K-pop idols are currently prepping for their appearance in a new campaign for Levi’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, where fans will be able to catch each member in comfortable yet chic pieces from the SS23 collection sporting the 501 ‘81 and 501 Originals.

Hanni’s collaborative flairs

Image credit: NewJeansGlobal/Twitter

Armani Beauty

NewJeans’ Hanni, who has mentioned about her interest in makeup several times since her debut, has recently bagged an apt brand endorsement for herself. She is now the new face of the Italian luxury brand, Giorgio Armani Beauty.

On 8 February, the brand made the news public and shared on Instagram, “Introducing singer and dancer #Hanni from [NewJeans] as new Armani Global Makeup Ambassador.”

Additionally, Giorgio Armani personally said, “Hanni is a very young artist with a great expressive power and an irresistible and captivating individuality: a contrast that I find interesting. She has personality, which for me is the most fascinating trait, always.”

Wearing the ‘My Armani To Go Cushion Foundation’ and the ‘Lip Maestro Lip Lacquer’, Hanni looked mesmerising in her debut campaign.

Sharing her excitement about being the luxury brand’s newest ambassador, Hanni said, “The Armani brand has something very interesting and quite paradoxical: It’s the champion of timelessness, but it’s also the champion of being always in tune with the times, with the now,” as per WWD.

Hanni joins iconic stars including Cate Blanchett, Sydney Sweeney, Tessa Thompson and Barbara Palvin as the global ambassador of Armani Beauty.

The K-pop idol will kick-start the promotional campaigns for the brand in the coming months with Armani Beauty’s new Power Fabric+ Foundation promotions beginning in April, and Lip Maestro Satin Lipstick promotions in May.

Gucci

In October 2022, Gucci announced Hanni as their newest brand ambassador.

Since then, Hanni has been spotted representing the brand at various events in Seoul. On 22 February, Hanni was also photographed at the Incheon International Airport while heading to Milan, sporting a gorgeous outfit from Gucci’s Spring 2023 collection. The customised Gucci purse with her name monogrammed in gold was the highlight of her outfit.

The idol later attended the Gucci show on 24 February, held as a part of the 2023 Milan Fashion Week.

When Louis Vuitton roped in Hyein

Image credit: NewJeansGlobal/Twitter

NewJeans’ maknae (youngest member), the 14-year-old Hyein, who often trends on Twitter for her stunning looks and soulful vocals, was named the global ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton on 30 December 2022.

Welcoming her onboard, Louis Vuitton wrote, “From now on, we will start a new journey together with [Hyein], who defines NewJeans’ style with her unique charm,” reported Soompi.

Recently, the NewJeans member was also seen attending the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Danielle shines in both beauty and fashion

Image credit: NewJeansGlobal/Twitter

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

On 13 March, Vogue Korea shared a short clip on social media to announce NewJeans member Danielle as the new ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty.

The clip revealed a glimpse of Danielle’s new pictorial and advertisement video for the YSL Candy Glaze lipstick.

Burberry

Before her beauty collaboration, this NewJeans member ventured into the fashion scene with the luxury British fashion house Burberry. On 6 January 2023, ADOR officially announced Danielle as a new global ambassador for Burberry.

Additionally, ADOR also released a series of photos, showcasing the stunning K-pop idol modelling for Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 Pre-Collection while sporting their iconic Frances bag.

Minji for Chanel

Image credit: NewJeansGlobal/Twitter

South Korean singer and member of NewJeans, Minji, was named the global ambassador for French luxury house Chanel across three categories — beauty, fashion, and watches and jewellery — in February 2023.

According to ADOR, this is the first time that the timeless brand has selected one ambassador to cover three categories. Additionally, Minji also appeared on the cover of Elle Korea’s March 2023 issue in Chanel’s signature tweed as a part of her first cover shoot as the brand’s ambassador, reported Soompi.

While all eyes are now on group member Haerin to pick her luxury brand, with her recent outings in Dior, fans speculate about an upcoming collaboration soon.

(Main image credit: NewJeans_ADOR/Twitter; featured image credit: NewJeansGlobal/Twitter)