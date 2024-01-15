Review: Nike GT Cut 3 Brings ZoomX to the Hardwood

Last week, Nike invited us to a preview of its all-new Nike GT Cut 3 basketball sneakers. In a clinic led by Hong Kong’s first and only professional female basketball player, Li Tsz Kwan, we put the “Greater Than” ball shoes to the test at Southorn Stadium.

The Science

Sharp, light, and springy, the G.T. Cut 3 utilises the best in Nike tech — featuring ZoomX cushioning for the very first time on a basketball shoe. ZoomX, which originated from aerospace innovation, is lighter, softer, and more responsive than any Nike foam. The technology first debuted for athletes on the top-of-the-line Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite runners and has stayed in the running category until now.

The integration into Basketball will allow players to maximise both speed and energy return while providing a lighter on-foot feel. The new midsoles are paired with an advanced outsole featuring purposefully placed herringbone pods for targeted traction and a lightweight textile upper reinforced with Flywire weave. Additional TPU panels help with containment and stability for quick cuts.

Testing Notes

Taking the Nike GT Cut 3 out of the box, I was immediately struck by just how light the pairs were despite how robust the materials felt. Quick facts I gathered before trying them on were its ZoomX midsole and lower cutting compared to the GT Cut 2. I was eager to test out how stable they were for quick directional changes as well as how well the cushioning handled jumps.

Putting them on, the pairs feel true-to-size and didn’t feel stiff at all despite being brand new. The first drills involved a brisk jog followed by quick interval sprints. The prowess of the ZoomX cushioning was immediately evident as the pairs felt both responsive and explosive when need be. Having recently suffered an ankle injury, stability was one of my main concerns. While the pairs are low-cut, they offered much more support than I anticipated. The shape of the tongue paired with reinforcement on the uppers and sticky outsole grips prevent the ankle from rolling at any angle.

I also very much appreciated the simple and rounded shape of the outsoles. While some basketball shoes will bulge or extend certain sections to accommodate certain play styles or needs, the GT Cut 3 felt versatile and natural to play in.

Moving on to the one-on-one drills and pickup, the pairs felt propulsive on jumps and landings were well-cushioned and stable. The pairs were also noticeably well-ventilated, remaining pristine following the session. Overall, I was thoroughly impressed by how far Nike Basketball and the GT Cut series have come and would especially recommend it for guards looking for a reliable and lightning quick court shoe.

The pairs are now available online via the Nike website for HK$1,499. Academy (cost-effective model for athletes playing on multiple surfaces), Grade School, and Preschool sizes are offered for HK$799, HK$699, and HK$549 respectively. Look for more colourways to arrive soon.

Images: Nike HK