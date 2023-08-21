Pick out the perfect evening clutches for your next event based on your zodiac sign

Utility is at the heart of most day-to-day fashion ensembles, which naturally also applies to daily carry handbags that should be able to fit everything from a smartphone to an umbrella when required. But such concessions can be easily forgone for the sake of an elegant evening out around the town, where glamour takes undisputed precedence amid sequins, clutch bags, and cocktails.

As such, fashion has always taken a particular delight in styles that take form over function, where expressions of creativity can be brought to fruition without the constraints of practicality. This is especially true of clutch bags which in many historical examples, walk the line between handbag, jewellery piece, and artwork all at once.

Consequently, picking out your next event-ready clutch bag means trawling through some of the most fantastical creations that every fashion house stands to offer, which can make coming to a decision somewhat challenging for the uninitiated. But rest assured that if you’re looking for a clutch bag that best reflects who you are, we’ve selected a few that you should consider based on your zodiac sign.

The evening clutches you should buy based on your zodiac sign

1. Aries

Leading the pack, this fire sign shares strong associations with leadership traits. In most instances, they are bold, irreverent pioneers who are willing to walk the road less travelled, and would readily take a stand or take on a new challenge when the occasion calls for it without any hesitation.

For the fire-breathing Aries, look no further than the Alexander McQueen Victorian Jewel Knuckle Clutch, which features the brand’s famous skull motif set on brass knuckles that adorn the top of a bejewelled kiss-lock bag, accenting the showstopping piece with a provocative edge.

2. Taurus

Steadfast and dependable, Taurses can weather through any storm with their sheer patience and pragmatism. They are also the type to prefer practical solutions to solve problems and have a preference for quality over quantity, whether it be in terms of the friends they keep or the clothes they wear.

In line with that, Bottega Veneta’s now venerated classic Knot clutch bag is the ideal choice for any Taurus looking for the pinnacle of subtle luxury. Made to feature a metallic knot closure as its standout feature, the minaudiere is wrapped in the Italian house’s famed Intrecciato leather weave and is also eligible for a lifetime warranty under Bottega’s Certificate of Craft programme.

3. Gemini

Geminis are natural social butterflies that can find themselves segueing into any setting with relative ease, and that’s thanks to the adaptable duality represented by the twins. Defined by contrasts, those bearing the banner of Gemini are two halves of a whole, capable of coyness and humour as much as they of deep insight and empathy, making them a master

A clutch bag that most famously embodies the Gemini spirit is Kate Spade’s What The Shell Ocean Scene Resin Clutch, which despite its deceptively simple shape, features a stunning diorama of a shoreline decorated with seashells, diamante sparkles, and a discreet Kate Spade charm.

4. Cancer

Cancerians are loyal to a fault, best characterised by traits that run the gamut of sincerity, passion, and nurturing warmth. People around them tend to easily find a place of belonging with Cancers, owing to their inherent ability to foster lasting bonds. With that said, give them a reason to doubt your motivations and Cancers are quick to clam up and protect themselves.

Our recommendation? The Cult Gaia Nala Mini Clutch, of course. With its clamshell shape and metallic colourways, it effortlessly embodies Cancer energy while banking hard on maximum style points, whether you choose to pair it with a cocktail dress, a slinky full-length number, or even a dapper suit.

5. Leo

Leos need no introductions, considering how their reputations tend to precede them as it is. Brave and confident, those who fall under this fire sign are most comfortable being ahead of the pack and need no convincing that they are very much always the centre of attention.

Shimmering as resplendently as Leos tend to do, the Valentino VLogo Signature Metal and Rhinestone Minaudiere is the ideal evening clutch to leave everyone else equal parts starstruck and breathless. This golden orb is tethered by a matching chain, while featuring a diamante encrusted VLogo motif that has been made a house signature at Valentino Garavani since Pierpaolo Piccioli’s appointment.

6. Virgo

If perfection had a star sign, they would no doubt be a Virgo. The most industrious out of all their counterparts, Virgos are defined by their insistence on meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to getting things done and doing them well beyond expectations.

For the Virgo who demands exacting perfection in their accessories, French maison Moynat offers their Gabrielle Clutch in an array of arresting hues, each handcrafted using fine-grain Carat Calf Leather and finished in either silver or gold-tone hardware.

7. Libra

Balance in all respects is how Libras prefer to live their lives, ensuring that no quarter remains unattended to or overburdened. With an inherent sense of rightful justice, you are most likely to seek out symmetry and fairness. Naturally, this means you are also best suited to handling any conflicts that arise, owing to your penchant for diplomacy.

Remember what we mentioned about symmetry? Well, Libras are known to maintain refined tastes, with a penchant for well-designed and luxuriously crafted pieces. No other label fits the bill more than Delvaux’s Tempête Clutch, an understated classic that miniaturises their signature Tempête top-handle bag while retaining all of its core elements, especially the metal sangles.

8. Scorpio

Suave and enigmatic, Scorpios are perhaps some of the most interesting people you will ever get to know. Never one to reveal their hand on first interaction, they can be a tough nut to crack for those who aren’t accustomed to their brand of effortless cool.

Naturally, the Cool Girl (or guy) evening clutch staple can be easily credited to none other than Saint Laurent, whose Manhattan Clutch oozes deadly sophistication with sharp lines and minimal hardware. Does it hold lipstick for touchups or a purse gun? Nobody knows, and that’s part of the intrigue.

9. Sagittarius

Eternal sunshine that possesses an indomitable sense of curiosity for the world around them, those born under the sign of Sagittarius are not ones to remain planted and still. Instead, their yearning for knowledge easily turns the world into their playground, making every day a brand-new adventure.

And every good adventurer worth his or her salt knows to collect a few worldly treasures as a keepsake, which naturally extends to their closet. A particularly fabulous conversation starter that every Sagittarius can appreciate is the Mony Clutch from Chloe. A sinfully soft nappa lambskin outer is studded with a choice selection of semi-precious stones, before being complemented with gold hardware for an accent of opulence.

10. Capricorn

Grounded and consistent, Capricorns have incomparable resolve when dealing with all of life’s follies. Honing in on success, this is bolstered by their willingness to put in the hard work without compromise and play the long game when required. They are also known to keep their social circles intimate, treasuring sincerity for flattery.

With treasures being the operative word here, the ideal Capricorn evening clutch takes the form of Jimmy Choo’s aptly named Diamond Box Clutch. Wrapped in a metalicised calfskin outer that takes the form of a faceted jewel, this dainty number can be worn on the shoulder or held in the hand.

11. Aquarius

Style and Aquariuses go hand-in-hand. Often considered to be trailblazers who are quick to take a chance on new and fresh ideas, you and your tribe don’t bend to anybody’s will and take no issue in carving a path of your own if you can’t find one that suits you best.

Obviously, that attitude extends into fashion as well, with your willingness to give unconventional designs a go. And in that regard, Fauré Le Page’s signature Pochette Cal 22 is a must-have, what with its pistol-shaped silhouette crafted out of the house’s signature monogram canvas.

12. Pieces

While you may be last on the astrological cycle, those born under the sign of Pieces have the benefit of sharing the life experiences of the signs that precede it. Hence, you are most likely to be more attuned to your sense of self and the emotions of others, granting you an added insight into the world around you that others may not necessarily possess.

And as a natural romantic at heart, no other clutch bag is more representative of a Pieces than Chanel’s Heart Minaudiere, made of quilted lambskin contained in an intricate gilded cage, perfectly encapsulating their whimsical charm.

Feature and hero image credits: KEREM KSLR/Pexels, Saint Laurent