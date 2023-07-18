Rive Droite by YSL launches a summery “37.2” collection

Rive Droite by Yves Saint Laurent has returned for the season with the “37.2” collection, and this time it’s come prepared for a host of fun summer activities.

Curated by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, Rive Droite is a nod to Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche line, an offshoot of the brand launched in the 1970s. Straying from Yves Saint Laurent’s usual haute couture aesthetics, it offered a chance to experiment with broader styles.

As shown in the lookbook, the suite of surfboards is a clear highlight of the collection. Some are priced at $33,500 USD for its gradient chrome finish, others at $25,000 USD for its standard chrome treatment and wood-effect UWL versions for $6,000 – $7,000 USD. More affordable items in the latest Rive Droite collection include beach towels, Lexon radios and mini speakers in multiple colourways, as well as a boat float with the Saint Laurent logo.

The latest seaside essentials also include SLRD’s New Era caps and fresh takes on Saint Laurent’s eyewear, swimsuits, card holders, playing cards, reading material, branded tote bags, and Lomography single-use camera. Topping off the Rive Droite selection is a collection of Baccarat glassware and a newly designed, glass-cut coffee mug.

For a closer look at Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite “37.2”, check out the photos down below. The pieces can be bought online on the official website starting now.