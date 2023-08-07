Roxy Jacenko’s staggering net worth and her 12-year-old millionaire daughter’s fortune

Australian socialite and public relations (PR) maven Roxy Jacenko is a multi-millionaire whose two kids are also newsmakers for their net worth. Jacenko’s husband is investment banker Oliver Curtis.

Jacenko is the most famous member of the family. She built an empire around PR over a period of two decades of hard work in the publicity world. Her tremendous success in the field earned her the title of ‘PR Queen’ in the media.

Though the family has resided in Australia’s Sydney, they are set to move to Singapore. According to reports, Curtis lives and works in the city-state. Thus, Jacenko decided that the family would be better off staying together. As such, they have reportedly rented a luxury apartment near Orchard Road.

Jacenko and Curtis have two kids — 12-year-old Pixie and nine-year-old Hunter.

What is Roxy Jacenko’s net worth?

Roxy Jacenko’s net worth is believed to be around USD 15 million. Her PR firm, Sweaty Betty PR, is believed to be the biggest contributor. Though she has never given out details, a 2018 report by AFR Weekend estimated that her business, including a toy brand and a talent management agency, generates somewhere around USD 8 to USD 10 million in turnover.

At the time, she also ran a seminar series in which aspiring publicists learned more about the publicity industry from her and earned around USD 120,000 in profit per appearance. But the exact details of how much she earns from her businesses remain unknown.

Nevertheless, the family knows how to live their life to the fullest. Jacenko and her children have often showcased their ultra-luxury lifestyle on their social media accounts. They can be seen travelling around in Porsche and Mercedes cars, flying in private jets and helicopters, dining at the finest of restaurants, lounging on private yachts, and attending haute couture shows.

Their travels take them to destinations such as Greece, Swedish Lapland, Turkey, Malaysia, France and Los Angeles for vacations.

Pixie Curtis and her net worth

Pixie Curtis is a social media personality. Though she is only 12 years old, she has over 143,000 followers and more than 5,500 posts on Instagram.

Pixie is herself a multi-millionaire; her status recently made news around the world.

According to reports, her net worth is an estimated USD 12 million. She built her huge fortune on the back of a hair accessories business, Pixie’s Bows, originally founded by her mother, and her multi-million dollar toy empire, Pixie’s Fidgets, which she co-founded only two years ago with Jacenko.

The toys sold by Pixie’s Fidgets help children develop concentration.

On her 12th birthday, which was held recently in Australia, Pixie announced her move to Singapore with her family.

“The night that was. 12 and Farewell Australia AU – Singapore SG we are coming for you!” she wrote.

The birthday party itself was a lavish affair. Celebrated at Sydney’s five-star Crown Hotel, it had a white-and-red theme, including a simal-coloured cake — in line with the colours of Singapore. It was attended by Pixie’s young friends and others, who were welcomed with goodies and red flowers.

At the same party, she announced her departure from her toy business.

Hunter Curtis and his shoes

Hunter Curtis, the younger of Roxy Jacenko’s two children, has over 20,000 followers on Instagram, which is managed by his mother and sister.

Like Pixie, Hunter, too, showcases the world on Instagram, such as playing virtual reality games, trying his hand at karting, posing with Formula 1 cars, or simply enjoying himself with his chums while wearing CR7 or Armani creations.

He reportedly has a vast collection of premium sneakers. It is believed that he has a cabinet full of shoes from some of the world’s best-known brands. Among them are Kanye West Adidas Yeezy sneakers and a pair of the sought-after white Nike Air Jordans.

Facts about Roxy Jacenko

She started working before she turned 15

Roxy Jacenko began her career working behind the register at McDonald’s. In an interview with 7News in 2023, she revealed that much of her understanding of business came from working at the renowned fast food brand.

“It actually gave me the foundations to have the policies and procedures and a standard that you need to run a successful small business,” she said, explaining how putting a specific number of items in specific sizes of bags helped McDonald’s bring down the cost.

“It made me a lot smarter as a small businessperson,” she added.

At the age of 20, she joined the fashion brand Diesel as a receptionist. This is where she realised that she was “quite good at” PR and marketing.

She founded her PR empire at the age of 24

Roxy Jacenko started Sweaty Betty at the age of 24 in 2004, after leaving Diesel. At the time, she was armed with only four months of PR experience, the ropes of which she learned at the fashion brand.

According to AFR Weekend, the PR firm functioned from a room in the clothing business that her parents owned. All it had was a computer, garment rack, phone, fax machine and a dining table which Jacenko used for meetings.

Though she admitted she didn’t know how to write a press release, she changed the game of PR by targeting specific individuals with what she calls “news snippets.”

“It worked. People responded to it really, really well,” she told 7News.

Over the years, she ensured that her own PR brand is more popular than the clients it represented. Though unusual, it was a carefully created strategy which benefited both her business and the clients.

She helmed her PR empire for 18 years before closing it down in November 2022 to focus on the rest of her businesses.

The PR firm is not her only business

Though Sweaty Betty is what she is best known for, Roxy Jacenko’s brilliance in managing and creating businesses has led to successful ventures that have been integral to the building of her net worth. These include children’s headwear brand Pixie’s Bows, general accessories brand Roxy Jacenko Accessories, candle maker XRJ Celebrations, and social media influencer business The Ministry of Talent.

Roxy Jacenko often shares details about her businesses on her Instagram account, as well as those of her children, which she manages.

Roxy Jacenko has had a TV career

Her first appearance on TV was supposed to be a semi-scripted reality television show called The Sweat Box. A play on the name of her PR agency, it was part of a deal in 2010 with Seven Network. The proposed show was, however, cancelled later the same year after the pilot episode.

Jacenko’s TV appearance was eventually in 2013 when she was cast as a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia. She was one of the three runners-up at the end of the season, which was won by Olympic swimming champion Stephanie Rice.

In March 2019, Channel 10 aired the pilot episode of Jacenko’s own reality TV show, I Am… Roxy! The show was about how the PR queen juggles her personal and professional lives. It secured the highest ratings in Ten’s Pilot Week initiative, with 399,000 metro viewers, according to Ad News.

But despite a slightly favourable reception compared to other shows aired alongside, Channel 10 did not convert it into a series.

Jacenko participated in Seven Network’s reality program SAS Australia in 2020 but was the first to exit it.

She is also a published author

Roxy Jacenko is also known for her series of Jazzy Lou novels. The first book in the series was released in 2012. Titled Strictly Confidential: A Jazzy Lou Novel, the book is reportedly based on her own life and experiences in the PR world through a fictional character named Jasmine Lewis.

The book was followed by two sequels: The Spotlight: A Jazzy Lou Novel (2014) and The Rumour Mill: A Jazzy Lou Novel (2015).

In 2018, Jacenko published Roxy’s Little Black Book of Tips and Tricks. It is like a guide for aspiring publicists about how the PR world functions and what to do in certain situations.

The book was, however, in the news even before its publication due to a proofreading error in the first copies. An endorsement by radio host Jackie O mistakenly read that Jacenko “never fails to disappoint” instead of “never fails to deliver.”

She is a breast cancer survivor

Roxy Jacenko was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She had a partial removal surgery after undergoing six weeks of radiation therapy. The TV programme, 60 Minutes, documented her surgery in August of the same year.

In September 2017, another lump was found in her breast. She has since entered the remission stage but continues to take prescribed medications to prevent a chance of relapse.

The 2016 diagnosis came just two months after a major setback in her husband’s career. This led to a slump in her business. She told AFR Weekend that though she didn’t lose any clients, her PR firm could add just 15 new clients from June 2016 to June 2017.

But she continued working tirelessly and by 2018, her PR agency was signing up at least six new clients every month.



This story first appeared here.