Saint Laurent drops its “Quiet Luxury” Cassandre Tank Top for $550 USD

Soon after LOEWE released a logo tank top that became one of this season’s wardrobe staples, Yves Saint Laurent followed up with its very own contender. This time, Saint Laurent’s Cassandre Tank Top is half the price.

The tank top lands in “Noir Naturel,” a soft, creamy shade that’s perfect for the summer. A small, embroidered logo in black adorns the centre of the chest, standing out in the most subtle way. In this latest design, the Parisian fashion house elevates a humble basic with ease.

Composed of plush organic cotton, the Cassandre tank top has a rounded scoop neck, thick straps, and a straight hem. The material is semi-sheer and ribbed, making it light and breathable. However, when it comes to a comparison between LOEWE and Prada’s iterations, it does look like it carries more weight.

Retailing at $550 USD, the garment cashes in at almost half of the Prada tank top’s astronomical $1,000 USD price point. Following similar releases from other famed brands, including Bottega Veneta, Courrèges and Marine Serre, Saint Laurent is definitely jumping in on the “Quiet Luxury” trend.

Sure, Bottega Veneta’s logoless, $460 USD piece might be the ultimate definition of quiet luxury, but a tiny black logo comes in at a close second. Luxe, yet understated, Saint Laurent’s iteration gives the classic silhouette a sophisticated makeover.

If you want to get your hands on it, Saint Laurent’s Cassandre Tank Top is now available on the official website and in boutiques worldwide.

