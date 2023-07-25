Q&A: World-renowned bartender Simone Caporale on the evolution of the whiskey landscape

With Asia’s 50 Best Bars event hosted in Hong Kong for the first time this past week, the top mixologists in the world were assembled in the city. Among the industry titans which made their way to Hong Kong was Simone Caporale, a world renowned mixologist fromthe third-ranked establishment in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list, Sips.

Selected as the International Bartender of the Year award in 2014, Caporale is a trailblazer in his field with various entrepreneurial ventures including a dedicated segment on Jamie Oliver’s YouTube Channel known as “Drinks Tube” and a subscription training program for bartenders dubbed “The Art of Shaking.” Caporale is also behind the launch of numerous spirits brands and establishments including the Amazon-inspired Muyu Liqueurs and Essencia in Barcelona.

Recognizing his dedication to inspiring the next generation of bartenders, Edrington-based Scotch whisky brand Naked Malt enlisted Caporale for a Masterclass and Bar Takeover at the Grand Hyatt Steakhouse in Hong Kong. There, he shared his incredible mixology skills and led a demonstration displaying the versatility of whiskey as a base for delicious cocktails.

Between sessions we had the opportunity to catch up with the startender, picking his brain about topics such as the formula for a successful cocktail bar, his special recipe for a quick whiskey cocktail at home, and what the future holds for the industry. Follow us below for the full Q&A.

Welcome to Hong Kong. Have you enjoyed your visit to the city so far?

I’m very happy and excited because there’s always something new to see and experience with the bars and restaurants. It’s a beautiful community. I love it.

Have you found any inspiration from your travel to Asia and Hong Kong in particular?

What fascinates me about Asia, or at least this part of it, is you find some subtropical fruits that you don’t find in Europe like the kalamansi for example. One thing that always inspires me is the biodiversity of this part of the world. Especially when we talk about citrus, there are some varieties of citrus in Asia that can’t be found at all in Europe. I’m a really big fan of the local fruits in this region and one of my favorites is the kalamansi.

What do you look for in a new spirits brand and what have you observed are the keys to long-term success?

Well, Naked Malt is a great example of how to approach a modern way of enjoying a social moment with your friends and your loved ones. Sipping something of a very high quality and produced with love, creativity, experience, and expertise. I would consider Naked Malt as a young and elegant way to explore the world of whiskies.

What would you say are the biggest differences between single and blended malts?

The good thing about a blended malt is the fact that you can play with more complexity from the expertise of the master blender, offering a escape route to put together different whiskies. It’s like with a perfumer. Perfumes are made famous when magic is created by blending different aromas. The single malt on the other hand, may be unique because of the fact that it comes from a single grain, and that’s what you get.

While we’re on the topic of Naked Malt, how do you recommend customers enjoy the blend — whether it be neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail?

Neat and on the rocks for sure and then to explore classic cocktails like a whiskey sour, a Rob Roy, or a scotch whiskey Manhattan if you want something a bit more robust. Tonight, I’m doing a version of a classic whiskey sour with Naked Malt and a little bit of Amaro Santoni which is made in Tuscany, Italy.

Aside from the classics, do you have a special cocktail that readers at home can easily make?

Absolutely. I would definitely say two parts of Naked Malt, one part of freshly squeezed lemon juice, and one part of sugar syrup. You shake it, and you serve it on a glass with ice. Simple, elegant, and you will definitely impress your house guests for the next dinner or party that you organize.

You’ve been recognised as a world-renowned mixologist. What drew you to the profession originally and what keeps you motivated to innovate?

What keeps me motivated is the fact that there are not many rules when it comes to creativity behind the bar. You set your own rules and the fact that people come to see you in your establishment — in your bar or your restaurant — is a very encouraging thing for me because they’re coming to see what you do. You must give your best.

Your passion for your craft is evident for us all to see. Can you share with us a recent memory that stood out to you?

One of the most common, but very special moments for me, is that I have people from all around the world that decide to board a plane and come to Barcelona, even for one day or two, just to experience our bar, Sips Drinkery House. Many people say, we came to Barcelona just for your bar. That puts me in tears, because I think “Wow, these people are committing their time to come and enjoy a drink in my very small place.” Our bar only has 33 seats. It’s very small. So it’s a really humbling thing.

What do you recommend people check out while they’re in Barcelona?

They should definitely go to central market and there are also beautiful traditional restaurants there like Bar Cañete, Gresca, and Alfonso. Then if you want to have some great cocktails, you should go to Sips, Boadas, the oldest cocktail bar in Barcelona, founded 90 years ago in 1933. There’s also Paradiso which is a very nice bar.

For someone who’s been the driving force behind some of the top rated cocktail bars in the world, What would you say is the most important things to pay attention to. What sets you apart from the rest?

The most important thing for a standout cocktail moment is the human factor. The human values you put inside of your bar, and the personal feelings that guests can perceive from your space. That goes beyond any cocktail.

How important is it to you that the brands you work with align with your own personal values?

It’s very important because you must have something in common. Quality, integrity, way of working with people, and promoting the excellence of what you do.

Have you seen the demographic of whiskey drinkers change over the years?

Did it change? Yes. I think it has evolved. Some people see the word change as something with a negative connotation while evolution is always positive. So it evolve among perhaps a younger palate. The way people consumed whiskey before was just with ice or some sodas – for example a Mizunara or a hybrid. Now you get into more classy and refreshing cocktails. This shows it’s a very versatile category. You can be very creative and you can be as young as you want with whiskey.

Have you visited any bars in Hong Kong that you were particularly impressed with?

Oh, yes. Lobster Bar, Darkside in Rosewood, Aqua, Old Man, Penicillin, Pontiac, and COA of course to name a few.

How do you feel about the future of mixology? What trends do you see emerging in the coming years, particularly in the realm of whisky cocktails?

The future of mixology entirely depends on the present. What we do now will be projected into the future. So if we do good now, if we are honest and work with integrity, the future will be great. We must harvest things that have been planted and we have to plant the right seeds now. We need to teach properly without a political agenda. We know the famous conflict of interest amongst brands and between bars and establishments. Those things kill the cocktail world and the drinking experience.

We’ve see you everywhere from Jamie Oliver’s YouTube channel to the stages of Masterclasses around the world. What’s next for you?

Oh, yes, absolutely. I launched a personal and fully independent cocktail training programme online so people can access anytime they want for as long as they want. It’s called The Art of Shaking and there’s approximately 12 hours of courses split into episodes. The subscription is for one year, so you have 12 months to make your way through it. I think it’s very original and the content isn’t something that you can just find on YouTube.

If you were to impart one piece of knowledge to the young mixologists out there what would it be?

Stay curious, stay humble, and listen to everybody. Then, you follow what you feel in your chest.