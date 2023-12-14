Police arrest three suspects involved in the HK$ 39 million luxury watch robbery in Tsim Sha Tsui

The Hong Kong police have announced that they have arrested the three suspected members who were involved in the theft of 24 luxury watches valued at over HK$39 million.

The police made the arrests less than 24 hours after the robbery took place in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday afternoon.

The 37-second heist happened around 3:06 p.m., on Tuesday at Alpha Watch and Jewellery on Granville Road. The video caught by a surveillance camera shows four men wearing masks rushing into the store following the unmasked pretended customer. Two of them began to wave knives and threaten staff while the other two smashed the display counters with sledgehammers. After the watches were snatched up, the robbers smashed the door which was locked automatically, and left with the getaway driver.

Ching Chi-yan, an assistant Yau Tsim district commander, estimates that the 24 watches that were stolen in the robbery had an estimated resale value of more than HK$39 million. Watches from Rolex, Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet were all among the 24 watches stolen. The priciest single watch in the robbery was a Richard Mille watch with a price tag of HK$4.6 million.

The ages of arrested suspects are between 21 to 24 and three of six suspects were arrested, Ching added. He also urged the public to report to the police if they encounter individuals attempting to sell watches from unknown sources.

Images: Google Map