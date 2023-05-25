facebook
#onthewrist: David Beckham wears the new Tudor Black Bay at The Londoner Macau
25 May 2023 09:23 PM

Ambrose Leung

David Beckham was spotted wearing Tudor‘s news Black Bay 41mm at The Londoner Macau. The Tudor brand ambassador showed once again why people consider him one of the nicest sports stars as he greeted every single fan at last night’s press event.

In Macau ahead of the official opening of The Londoner Macau, a billion-dollar casino-resort project by Sands China, David Beckham stopped by a Tudor-hosted event where he spoke on what he likes about the various models in the Tudor lineup, what it was like visiting their Headquaters in Le Locle, and even made a joke about how the new Black Bay features a similar colour as Manchester United F.C.

 

The 41mm watch packs a COSC-certified manufacture calibre MT5602-U movement, Tudor’s five-link stainless steel bracelet, and a red aluminium bezel insert. This Black Bay (ref. MT5602-U) is also waterproof to 200m, has a 70-hour power reserve, and has anti-magnetic internals. Details for this new watch from Tudor can be found over on the official website.

(Images: Ambrose Leung/Lifestyle Asia)

Macau Tudor David Beckham Tudor Black Bay the londoner macau onthewrist
Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

