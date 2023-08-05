Move over, quiet luxury: dopamine decor is taking over our homes

Do you remember your childhood bedroom? Filled with all the things and trinkets that you loved, be it an enviable soft toy collection, zebra prints on the wall or brightly hued bedsheets. It was a time when muted tones of cream, beige, grey and white were considered, well, boring and weren’t part of your interior design dreams. Back then, you just decorated your haven with pieces that made you happy, regardless of how loud or flamboyant they were. If that was you, you are already familiar with dopamine decor.

Named after dopamine, a natural brain chemical that induces the emotion of happiness, dopamine decor is all about creating a bright vibe riddled with nostalgia. Think of vivid colours, tactile textures, maximalism, and clashing patterns. All these carefree bits come together to define dopamine decor.

The complete opposite of the concepts of minimalism and the now-trending quiet luxury, dopamine decor is about going all out. For the uninitiated, it may seem slightly chaotic, but below we will share how to style home pieces together into an aesthetically pleasing design grammar.

The most important thing to remember while injecting joy into your choice of decor is to find items that you genuinely like. These can be anything from cushions and sofa throw-ons to rugs, towels, bedsheets, or vases that spark joy.

However, if you are doubtful and think your decor is going to look mismatched, we suggest dipping your toes into the trend by adding small touches such as a golden teddy bear piggy bank on your coffee table, or bright throw pillows on your couch. This is an easy way to inject dopamine decor into your living room.

We suggest experimenting with various colour palettes when it comes to big furniture items such as your coffee table, sofa and chairs.

Think of juxtaposing vintage designs with bold patterns or vivid hues to uplift the space. The best way to get a head-start on dopamine decor is to simply pair materials in contrasting tones.

After years of the pandemic, all of us have had a new respect for our spaces and it is only understandable that there is an urge to go a little wild and make a statement with our interior colours. Colours such as orange, cobalt blue, lime green, and electric pink, among others, work well to keep the cheerful vibe alive.

For maximum serotonin level, it is important to get furniture or soft decor that is reminiscent of who you are. This helps add visual interest and a personal touch to show that the space belongs to you.

For example, if you have a knack for the whimsical, add this mesmerising eye cushion by Gucci. Even bold geometric designs and abstract patterns form a sense of movement. Colour the walls of your study room in green because it is a space for productivity and green helps in promoting thinking.

If you are walls are cream in colour, we suggest incorporating murals which are a great eye-catching focal point. Add cheer by adding a lot of warm lights to enhance the tone of your decor pieces. Take inspiration from the video below.

(Main and featured image: baliol.house/ Instagram)

This story first appeared here.