When it comes to planning a wedding, the devil is in the details. Whether it’s a bespoke gown or unique venue hidden away in Hong Kong, those little touches can elevate your big day. Cake included! So if you’re looking for something custom, these Hong Kong-based wedding cake bakers are on hand to whip up a gorgeous creation that is sure to wow friends and family. And taste delicious, naturally.

Where to get the best custom wedding cakes in Hong Kong:

Sugarcoat

With an unrivaled passion for cake design, founder and baker, Olivia Chan, has years of experience in crafting bespoke cakes under her belt – including designing cakes for one of Hong Kong’s most renowned high-end cake shops, Ms. B’s Cakery. These “bespoke edible works of art” are made with the utmost attention to detail, working with brides and grooms to ensure that each aspect reflects their big day in every way. Signature flavours include: The ultimate chocolate, classic vanilla or luscious lemon and raspberry.

www.sugarcoat.hk

The Symphony Designer Cakes

These couture, custom wedding cakes are a sight to behold. From dessert tables to statement tiers of frosting and icing, The Symphony brings years of experience from the UK and USA to Hong Kong. Tasting as good as they look, only the freshest ingredients and finest quality products are used in the creation process, offering unusual flavours well beyond the scope of your usual chocolate and vanilla.

www.thesymphonydesignercakes.com

Baking Maniac

This mother-son duo bake up a storm with their array of sweet offerings. Using the finest, organic ingredients sourced from all over the world, you can expect everything from cake pops and cupcakes, to multi-tiered show stoppers. Whether you’re keeping it low-key with a ‘grab and go’ style cupcake tower, or going all out with edible florals and gold leaf, the team will work with you to create something totally custom. We also love that Baking Maniac give back to the local community, with 10 percent donated to charities across Hong Kong!

www.bakingmaniachk.com

The Sweet Spot

With an insatiable sweet-tooth herself, artist Rosetta Heung, strives to “combine her love for decorating, sweets and flowers into simple, elegant and intricate cakes designs to suit any intimate event.” These custom wedding cakes are an edible marvel, and can be baked using a ton of traditional or unique flavours that are bound to surprise and delight guests. The Sweet Spot also offer courses to help perfect the art of sugar rose making – if you fancy taking on the challenge for yourself.

www.swtspotcakes.com

Penney Pang Designer Cakes

Chartered Accountant turned exquisite baker, Penney Pang left her corporate life behind to pursue something sweeter – handcrafted, custom wedding cakes. Winning an array of medals for her bespoke bakes, she works closely with her clients to craft something truly unique and reflective of their big day. Looking to add a classic touch? Penney’s signature sugar and handcrafted flowers are all made in-house and have won her several awards internationally.

www.penneypang.com

Featured and hero image courtesy of Dimitri Kuliuk via Pexels