10 most gorgeous wedding venues in Hong Kong for a dreamy affair

“When you realise you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” Remember this phrase from When Harry Met Sally that made us want to profess our love at the earliest?

Thanks to the constant romanticisation in movies and shows, we’ve all dreamed about exchanging vows in the most surreal way. Of course, getting married is one of the most momentous occasions, but planning the nuptials can be tricky. From the moment one says ‘yes’ to the proposal, there comes an endless to-do list. Selecting the D-day outfits, curating the guest list, finalising the wedding venue and whatnot!

Thankfully, Hong Kong has some top-tier properties to host your dream wedding. Be it luxury hotels, heritage sites or rooftop spaces. There are a plethora of unexplored places, secretly nestled in the lap of the city’s gorgeous landscapes. The magnificent wedding venues in Hong Kong range from elaborate spaces to small, intimate venues. Soak in the panoramic sea views at the iconic Repulse Bay or feel on top of the world (quite literally) as you raise the toast at Hong Kong’s tallest building, Sky100. Also, go unconventional with Hong Kong’s iconic Star Ferry and get the best of the city’s skyline and the Harbour for an unforgettable experience.

One glance at these venues, and you’ll want to prepone your wedding date! We’ve curated a list of the ten most gorgeous wedding venues in Hong Kong to ease your planning.

