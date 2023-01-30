10 most gorgeous wedding venues in Hong Kong for a dreamy affair

“When you realise you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” Remember this phrase from When Harry Met Sally that made us want to profess our love at the earliest?
Thanks to the constant romanticisation in movies and shows, we’ve all dreamed about exchanging vows in the most surreal way. Of course, getting married is one of the most momentous occasions, but planning the nuptials can be tricky. From the moment one says ‘yes’ to the proposal, there comes an endless to-do list. Selecting the D-day outfits, curating the guest list, finalising the wedding venue and whatnot!
Thankfully, Hong Kong has some top-tier properties to host your dream wedding. Be it luxury hotels, heritage sites or rooftop spaces. There are a plethora of unexplored places, secretly nestled in the lap of the city’s gorgeous landscapes. The magnificent wedding venues in Hong Kong range from elaborate spaces to small, intimate venues. Soak in the panoramic sea views at the iconic Repulse Bay or feel on top of the world (quite literally) as you raise the toast at Hong Kong’s tallest building, Sky100. Also, go unconventional with Hong Kong’s iconic Star Ferry and get the best of the city’s skyline and the Harbour for an unforgettable experience.
One glance at these venues, and you’ll want to prepone your wedding date! We’ve curated a list of the ten most gorgeous wedding venues in Hong Kong to ease your planning.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Say 'I do' under a starry night at Harbour Grand
- Waterfront wedding ceremony in Aqua Luna
- Start your new chapter with best sea views at The Repulse Bay
- A luxurious affair at The Peninsula
- Seaside Chapel wedding at Auberge Discovery Bay
- A truly unforgettable experience at Sky100
- All the vintage feels at One-ThirtyOne
- The enchanted garden of Wooden Fairies
- Enjoy special wedding rides at Tai O Heritage Hotel
- Rosewood Hotel - A luxurious abode with Harbour views
Are you looking for panoramic views to start your happily ever after? Look no further than Hong Kong’s Harbour Grand. Apart from its rooftop space, the property has a grand ballroom offering divine views of the sparkling Victoria Harbour. With its big projection screens and lighting effects, the ballroom is perfect for hosting any pre-wedding function or grand wedding reception.
Image credit: Harbour Grand’s website
Hong Kong’s red-sail Chinese junk boat, Aqua Luna, cruises through Victoria Harbour at night. So, if you’re looking for an intimate wedding celebration with less than 80 guests, book the private charter immediately!
The dinner is curated by chefs of Aqua and Hutong restaurants and served in air-conditioned cabins. Depending on the charter’s length, guests can choose their preferred location with the help of Aqua Luna’s event team. Choose from delectable Italian, Japanese and Chinese cuisines or sip on cocktails and canapes to please your guests.
Image credit: Aqua Luna’s website
Get the best of colonial heritage and luxury living at The Repulse Bay, which has been built on the site of Hong Kong’s iconic Repulse Bay Hotel. It doesn’t get more romantic with the views of the South China Sea in the front and a colonial heritage building right behind.
You can host your ceremony at The Front Lawn, followed by an exquisite reception at The Verandah, known for its continental cuisine and divine cocktails. If you want a wedding amid the lush tropical gardens with sea views, Repulse Bay offers you their Seaview Terrace. Follow it up with a reception at The Marquee.
The place also has you covered if you want a more intimate setup. The Secret Garden comes with ultimate exclusivity. It offers everything from outdoor sea views to picturesque backdrops.
Image credit: The Repulse Bay’s website
Want your dream wedding at the peak of luxury? Try Hong Kong’s legendary hotel, The Peninsula. With their team of wedding planners, chart out the finest details of your impending nuptials and rendezvous with their banquet and pastry chef, chief sommelier, florist and more.
Enjoy a royal affair at the Salisbury Room, filled with ornate chandeliers, one-of-a-kind decor and gold-washed interiors. You can also exchange rings at their expansive Sun Terrace with breath-taking views of Hong Kong.
The Peninsula further offers a Garden Suite, a penthouse venue established at the top of the hotel. Offering an amalgamation of indoor and outdoor spaces, it is perfect for an intimate affair with a capacity of 60 guests.
Image credit: The Peninsula’s website
Auberge Discovery Bay has become Hong Kong’s ultimate wedding destination, providing you with all elements of a classic fairy tale. The White Chapel at the Bay is Hong Kong’s only seaside chapel, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, all-white decor and a splendid waterfront view. Make your wedding day merrier by opting for a horse-drawn open-air carriage service at the venue, transporting you straight to paradise.
Image credit: Auberge Discovery Bay’s website
Elevate your wedding experience (quite literally) as you tie the knot on the 100th floor of Hong Kong’s tallest building, ICC. Sky100 offers the best aerial views of the Hong Kong metropolis at all times, making it an ideal spot for marriages. Explore Sky100’s lucrative wedding packages to treat your guest guests to dinner and cocktails in the sky, overlooking Victoria Harbour.
Spread across 16,000 square feet, it offers pillar-free designs, amazing 3D digital facilities and a dream team of wedding planners as you navigate your D-day.
Image credit: Sky100’s website
Located on the outskirts of Sai Kung, in a tranquil setting, is a three-story house called One-ThirtyOne. It offers an expansive yard with ocean views, perfect for hosting an intimate affair of up to 80 guests. The organisers curate a delicious, seasonal menu.
Are you looking to make your D-day even more iconic? Then, arrive in style via chopper at One-ThirtyOne’s front lawn or sail off at sunset using their private dock facility.
Image: One-thirtyone/ Facebook
If you’re an old-school romantic, the lush green garden of Wooden Fairies is the venue for you. The blooming trees decorated with fairy lights and fantastic catering services by Chelsea Garden & Restaurant and Hara, all packed away from the hustle-bustle of the city, make for an unforgettable evening. In addition, the secret garden can comfortably host an intimate wedding buffet of up to 200 people.
Image credit: wooden.fairies/ Instagram
Who would’ve thought about an old police station being turned into a heritage spot for dreamy weddings? The Tai O Heritage Boutique Hotel has an exciting history and an equally brilliant landscape giving you the best colonial architecture and panoramic sea views.
The UNESCO award-winning site also offers a delightful Sampan ride to newlyweds. Even better, the proceeds from these rides are used to aid the Tai O community.
Image credit: taioheritagehotel/ Instagram
Soaring over Victoria Harbour, the 413-room Rosewood Hong Kong is one of the best luxury wedding spaces. Be it an intimate or a grand gathering, the venue has you covered for all needs and specifications. Consult their wedding specialist to bring your Pinterest picks to fruition, or go through their customised romantic amenities for that extra quirk.
Their pillar-free Grand Ballroom is perfect for hosting large gatherings, while the Pavilion Hall can be chosen for a relatively small assembly of guests.
Image credit: Wikimedia commons
(Hero image credit: Sky100’s website)
(Feature image credit: Auberge Discovery Bay’s website)
