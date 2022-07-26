9 picturesque resorts for a dreamy destination wedding

Imagine taking your vows against a spectacular backdrop where the vast ocean meets the sunset-hued skies; where the surrounding verdant greens add a splash of colours to your nuptials and the starry night sky glimmers over you as you enjoy a lavish feast with your loved ones; or a ballroom with high-coffered ceilings festooned with stunning chandeliers lends warmth and glamour to the festivities. If such ethereal settings describe your wedding vision, then a destination wedding should be on the cards.

A destination wedding is no less than a romance-filled rendezvous with your beloved away from the humdrum of everyday life. It marks new beginnings in the most momentous way, the memories of which remain etched on your minds forever. Hence arises the need to find that perfect destination and an equally perfect resort.

Finding a resort for a destination wedding that looks straight out of a postcard sure is a tough job. However, we have simplified your search by scouting for some of the best destination wedding resorts for a spectacular event. In addition to promising tranquil environs, breathtaking views, culinary delights and a rejuvenating vibe, these resorts have a variety of thoughtfully curated experiences to offer for you and your guests. With their team of specialists and experts ensuring every detail is executed to perfection, your wedding, whether intimate or extravagant, is bound to be a gala.

Additionally, these wedding resorts have an array of distinct venues to suit all kinds of ceremonies. From a dreamy chapel or an al fresco setting with a view overlooking the ocean, an over-water gazebo, manicured lawns or a pristine white-sand beach, the options are plenty. And each of these venues can be decorated according to a theme that enhances the place’s uniqueness.

If a sense of calm, idyllic skies, a plush property and an exclusively bespoke wedding ceremony is what your heart desires, keep reading.

Here are some of the best resorts for a destination wedding of your dreams

