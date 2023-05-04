Hong Kong’s AIA Carnival is making a spectacular return this December

The AIA Carnival is returning to Hong Kong on December 21, to cap off the year. Its return marks the first mask-free Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebration in three years. One of the city’s largest outdoor events, the carnival is coming back bigger, brighter, and better than ever.

Organisers celebrated the announcement with a large clock counting down to the event—252 days until the opening day. In the coming months, a wave of different promotions will be in place to share happiness and joy with the public.

AIA Carnival makes a stunning return

Tickets for the AIA Carnival are scheduled to go on sale in late September. More details will be released as the month inches closer.

Given its long-awaited return, the AIA Carnival is set to feature new and returning rides, plenty of prizes, as well as brand-new experiences and attractions. Organisers are keen to put smiles on the faces of the visitors throughout the holiday period as everyone ushers in the new year.

Olympian Siobhan Haughey who is also the AIA Hong Kong and Macau Ambassador made an appearance at the event. She mentioned that the carnival is an event that everyone in the city simply can’t miss.

“I am so excited for it to return after almost four years. I would love to visit the AIA Carnival with my family and friends, have fun and create some memorable moments together,” she adds.

More giveaways to Hongkongers

Organisers are also giving out unlimited free tickets to the Observation Wheel on May 20 and 21. Both the giveaway and the Carnival are part of the government’s ‘Hello Hong Kong’ and ‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaigns.

This comes after Cinema Day and the first gourmet-themed fair that took place last week. More events and giveaways are taking place in the coming months.

The annual AIA Carnival that first started in 2014 usually spans throughout the holiday season. There are amusement rides, attractions, and skill games for attendees to enjoy. In 2015, the Carnival attracted over a million visitors with an overwhelming majority satisfied with their experience.