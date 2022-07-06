Star Ferry rides are free on 7 July — thanks, Anson Lo fans!

Happy early birthday to Anson Lo, patron saint of looking ravishing in pink. On his 7 July birthday, devoted fans from the AnsonLohonting International Fan Club are sponsoring free bus rides for senior citizens and free ferry rides for all. Give thanks!

It’s July 2022. Your post-travel quarantine plan? Looking grim. The weather? Even grimmer. You know what Hong Kong needs? A beaming, positive light; and most important of all, an Anson Lo-themed pink makeover. In case you were expecting anything less from the MIRROR fanbase, 7 July is the Anson Lo & Sontos (the nickname for his fans) Giving Day.

From today until mid-July, on your commute from Central to Tsim Sha Tsui (and vice versa), catch a glimpse and plenty of selfies at the Star Ferry Pier. On 7 July, hop on a ferry on the route, free of charge.

From one Hongkonger to another, thank you to the AnsonLohonting International Fan Club for keeping Star Ferry at top of mind following this alarming New York Times story. We lost Jumbo, it’s too soon for another ship to go down.

Everything you need to know on 7 July, traffic-wise

Ferry is free all day. If your daily engagement takes you from Tsim Sha Tsui to Central or the other way around, come on in and wish Anson Lo a happy birthday.

KMB bus rides (excluding routes K12、K14、K17、K18、P960 and P968) are free of charge to senior citizens with an Elder Octopus card. Redeem the fare on the Octopus mobile app or Octopus service points from 18 July until 14 August.

Featured Image: @ansonlht / Hero Image: @thestarferryhk