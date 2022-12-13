Korean hip-hop and R&B record label, AOMG is coming to Hong Kong

Music lovers get ready as South Korea’s hottest hip-hop and R&B record label, AOMG, is jetting to Hong Kong.

The popular group, which has a massive 1.1 million followers on Instagram, will perform live at Star Hall, KITEC on Friday, February 3, as part of their AOMG Follow the Movement World Tour 2023.

AOMG Concert: Witness high-energy rap performances

Fans can witness high-energy rap performances from Simon Dominic and Loco, groove to soulful R&B songs from Lee Hi and Yugyueom. They can also tune in to the mellow tunes of Gray and Woo Won Jae. Additionally, the Korean stars will also surprise with a collaborative arrangement.

Be it live hip-hop or R&B that you’re after, Hong Kong has got K-pop concerts in spades. So, if you enjoy live music and shows, the next few months have plenty in store for you. Hong Kong has a stellar line-up of acts coming to the city early next year. K-pop fans in Hong Kong are in for a treat with Blackpink and Mamamoo visiting Hong Kong, and AOMG is only adding to all the excitement.

Buy VIP tickets and get to snap pictures with AOMG

Those looking for a more intimate experience can buy a VIP ticket. Some perks with the VIP tickets include an early entry to the venue, an opportunity to snap group pictures with the Korean stars and see them off after the concert ends. VIP tickets are currently on sale at Kktix.cc.

The show is open to all ages, and it would be wise to get your hands on the tickets as soon as it is available to secure a decent spot. The regular tickets will be available on HK Ticketing’s website starting December 19. Visit AOMG’s website for more information on the concert.

With massive hits, this is a gig for Hong Kong’s hip-hop lovers. With artists at the top of their game, it promises a lively night.

(Image credits: aomgofficial)