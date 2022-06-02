facebook
Art Aperitif: Behind the Scenes of the Lifestyle Asia x Prestige x The Hari Party
Art Aperitif: Behind the Scenes of the Lifestyle Asia x Prestige x The Hari Party
What's On
02 Jun 2022

alexloong
Following the Art Basel Hong Kong 2022 preview on 25 May, Lifestyle Asia and Prestige held an after-show get-together on the beautiful terrace of The Hari Hong Kong. Among the art lovers, collectors and buyers who mingled while sipping Ruinart champagne were Kiyoko Tsukabayashi, Ricz Hung and Stephanie Teng. Plus our sister publication Prestige’s Women of Power honouree Emily Lam-Ho and 40 under 40 honourees Brendan Fitzpatrick, Ruby Fung and Tiffany Chan, and socialites Elly Lam, Lynus Woo and Jacqueline Chow were also in attendance.

See some of the photos from inside the event below.

alexloong
