Here’s what to expect from Art Basel Hong Kong 2022

Here’s everything we’re anticipating from Art Basel Hong Kong 2022 — the leading international art fair in the Asia-Pacific region.

Art Basel Hong Kong is back! We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about this year’s staging, from leading galleries to curated projects, brand-new work from emerging artists and more.

Everything to know about Art Basel Hong Kong

David Zwirner at Art Basel Hong Kong 2021

Art Basel Hong Kong 2022

After last year’s stellar staging, a hybrid show that combined the physical and virtual, Art Basel Hong Kong is returning to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre for its 2022 edition.

Scheduled to take place from March 24 to 26, we’re expecting a whopping 137 established and up-and-coming leading galleries from Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific and beyond — this is Asia’s biggest marketplace of modern and contemporary art after all.

Highlights include Rossi & Rossi’s survey presentation of Karachi born, London-based artist Rasheed Araeen (early portraiture drawings, minimalistic sculptures), new works by contemporary artists Zheng Guogu and Pak Sheung Chuen (presented by Vitamin Creative Space) and historical paintings by artist-activist Keith Harin.

Rossi & Rossi at last year’s Art Basel in Hong Kong

We’re also anticipating a special presentation by Proyectos Monclova that will see works by Eduardo Terrazas, Gabriel de la Mora, and Edgar Orlaineta — Mexican artists from different generations offering insight into the evolution of contemporary practices in the country.

This year’s edition will also welcome 16 newcomers, including Lucie Chang Fine Arts and Mine Project from Hong Kong, Vin Gallery from Ho Chi Minh City, Galerie Mitterrand from Paris, Maia Contemporary from Mexico City, Jan Kaps from Cologne and Galería Cayón from Madrid among more “Discoveries”.

And given the current international travel restrictions, Art Basel will again be offering “satellite booths” — a concept it successfully introduced last year: a clever way for exhibitors who are unable to come to Hong Kong to present their curated showcases on the ground in booths staffed by a local representative appointed by Art Basel.

82 galleries will use satellite booths, including long-time exhibitors Yumiko Chiba Associates from Tokyo, 47 Canal from New York, Carlos/Ishikawa from London, Esther Schipper from Berlin among others. International galleries Meyer Riegger (with spaces in Berlin and Karlsruhe) and Sies + Höke from Düsseldorf will participate with a special joint satellite booth.

47 Canal from New York at Art Basel in Hong Kong

The art fair’s physical-digital hybrid format will include its Art Basel Live initiative: Online Viewing Rooms, virtual walkthroughs, social media broadcasts, and live-streamed conversations and lecture/performances.

What else? As the leading international art fair in the Asia-Pacific region, Art Basel’s “Insights” project will see curated presentations of important artists from Asia and the Asia-Pacific. These include James T. Hong’s dual-channel landscape film, presented by Empty Gallery, that juxtaposes imagery of sites from the historical Opium Wars with contemporary footage of the South China Sea and Hong Kong’s skyline.

And “Discoveries”, a section of solo shows by emerging artists, will feature 18 galleries, including first-time participants Maia Contemporary (presenting a new series of paintings and sculptures by Cisco Jiménez incorporating ‘obsolete devices’) and Catinca Tabacaru, showing works by Surinamese artist Xavier Robles de Medina.

Nanzuka at Art Basel in Hong Kong

In addition, to really emphasise Hong Kong’s art community and local scene, Art Basel has partnered with notable institutions, non-profit organisations, and established and emerging artists — including the still-new M+ museum, Art Museum, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Museum of Art!

Without a doubt, Art Basel is the highlight of our city’s art month but what makes the fair so significant is its work to push boundaries and start conversations about representation, storytelling and community.

“The past year has been challenging but incredibly rewarding for Art Basel Hong Kong, as we work with our local and international communities and partners to develop a hybrid fair that continues to forge meaningful connections across Asia and the rest of the world,” says Adeline Ooi, Director Asia at Art Basel.

“We are deeply moved by the commitment from galleries to present curated selections of art that further deepen our understanding of Asia from a global perspective.”

Find out more.