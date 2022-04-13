Art Central returns to Hong Kong this May: Here’s everything you need to know

Here’s everything we’re anticipating from Art Central Hong Kong 2022, from new gallery works to large-scale projects.

Hot off the press: Art Central has unveiled the details for its seventh edition, including highlights from this year’s exhibitor programme and large-scale installations, as well as the appointment of its 2022 Curatorial Advisor, Qu Chang.

With tickets on sale now through HK Ticketing, here’s what you need to know about this year’s event, taking place from Thursday 26 May to Sunday 29 May 2022 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Everything you need to know about Art Central Hong Kong 2022

Art Central is returning to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with an expanded roster of participating galleries and a dynamic four-day programme.

“Pictodiary” / Bing Lee

After a successful run in 2021, the art fair is back with a significantly larger space than its previous editions, featuring over fifty galleries. Twenty of these galleries are joining Art Central for the first time, including local galleries Touch Gallery, Double Q Gallery and Square Street Gallery.

In an effort to showcase up-and-coming artists in addition to established names, Art Central welcomes a record number of Hong Kong artists and exhibitors to its 2022 roster. Expect to see a strong Hong Kong representation across its multifaceted programme of gallery booths, public art projects, curated installations, talks and sharing sessions and more.

Gallery highlights

The fair will be showcasing gallery presentations in three sections: Chung Dim Central Galleries, Gwo Wai Curated Booths and Duk Dak Solo Presentations.

Chung Dim Central Galleries

“Oblique” / Eunjeon Choi

Chung Dim Central Galleries, which is the literal translation of “Centre Point Galleries”, represent leading artists from across the globe.

Novalis Art Design (Hong Kong)

LEE & BAE (Busan)

JPS Art Gallery (Hong Kong)

Touch Gallery (Hong Kong)

Whitestone Gallery (Hong Kong, Tokyo, Karuizawa, Taipei)

Jason Shin (Seoul)

Gwo Wai Curated Booths

“Daytime Stars – Cockscomb” / Kim Sun-Doo

Gwo Wai Curated Booths, meanwhile, is a platform for innovative projects by up to three artists. Its name borrows the term gwo wai from Chinese opera, which is the movement of performers passing each other onstage.

Mwimbi Fine Art (Lusaka)

Soluna Fine Art (Hong Kong)

Square Street Gallery (Hong Kong)

Duk Dak Solo Presentations

“The missing operator” / Wong Sze Wai

With a name that translates into “individually special”, Duk Dak Solo Presentations highlights new and established artists.

Double Q Gallery (Hong Kong)

Galerie Zink (Waldkirchen)

Contemporary by Angela Li (Hong Kong)

Yi Tai Sculpture & Installation Projects

“3D Bamboo Painting” / Louis To

Let’s not forget the Yi Tai Sculpture & Installation Projects at Art Central, which focuses on large-scale works conceived through non-traditional methods by Curatorial Advisor Qu Chang.

“The projects selected for Yi Tai 2022 exhibit a kind of magical charm that isn’t completely removed from reality, but rather deeply entangled with the memories, beliefs, affects, conventions and crises of our time,” says Qu.

Among the selected projects, you’ll find works by Afa Annfa (JPS Art Gallery, Hong Kong); Batten and Kamp (Jeeum Gallery, Seoul and Hong Kong); Marton Nemes (Double Q Gallery, Hong Kong); Bing Lee (Soluna Fine Art, Hong Kong); Louis To Wun (CWC Art Gallery, Hong Kong) and Sueyong Yang (Art Projects Gallery, Hong Kong).

Tickets will go on sale this month — so stay tuned, and keep updated by following Art Central’s website, Facebook and Instagram.

Art Central runs from Thursday 26 May to Sunday 29 May (Preview 25 May) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

(Lead Image: Afa Annfa / Birdy Chu / Maya Fuji)