A Q&A with MEDICOM TOY founder Tatsuhiko Akashi on his BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 exhibition at Artelli

It’s strange to think that BE@RBRICK is already twenty years old. Reworked by a dizzying number of artists and brands, the bear has seen countless iterations through the years, and over one hundred of them are currently on display in Hong Kong. The BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE TOUR 3 makes its first international appearance at Artelli’s newly opened 10,000 sqft art space in Central. Check out LSA’s visit to the exhibition in the video below, then read our Q&A with MEDICOM TOY founder Tatsuhiko Akashi, the man who started it all.

Seven commemorative limited edition BE@RBRICKS are available for purchase during the exhibition, including collaborations with The Andy Warhol Foundation, Sanrio, Mastermind World, and Toei Company, LTD. If taking home a BE@RBRICK isn’t in the cards, visitors can also grab a cup of artisanal coffee and wander through the exhibition, presented in the form of a multi-sensory botanical garden that involves smell and sound as well as sight. Visitors will be able to view one hundred BE@RBRICKS from international collaborators, including Olympic gold medalist and Japanese skateboarder Yuto Horigome, whose BE@RBRICK is showing for the first time, along fashion and art regulars such as sacai x KAWS Sarah Andelman, Supreme, KITH, COMME des GARÇONS, fragment design by Hiroshi Fujiwara, and Hajime Sorayama.

Check out our conversation with BE@RBRICK and Medicom Toy founder/CEO Tatsuhiko Akashi below on the company’s founding roots along with his enduring love for music, art and Americana.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your background?

I am Tatsuhiko Akashi, CEO of MEDICOM TOY CORPORATION. We design and produce a wide range of character figures based on movies, TV shows, comics, video games, based on the concept of making things that we like and we want. The concept is deeply connected to my current work, it was probably unconsciously shaped during my teenage years, when I loved rock music a lot.

In terms of my creative roots, I was greatly influenced by the 80’s new wave fashion and spirit. Back in the day, I was more of an omnivore listener, instead of just listening to a single band, I listened to any kind of music that I thought was good with no exceptions. My stance of purely pursuing what one truly desires has remained unchanged since that time and led to the creation of MEDICOM TOY.

Can you tell us about the background of MEDICOM TOY and how it has evolved over the years?

I was working at an IT venture company, and one day I stepped into a store in Shibuya that was selling imported American toys. I started to become obsessed with collecting American toys, at some point buying the figures can’t even satisfy me.

I then got permission from my company to have a side business and I started my own shop in Ebisu. I then decided to go further, instead of only importing and selling, I wanted to make my own toys. I asked my company president to create a toy making division, which formed the prototype of MEDICOM TOY. Eventually, my passion led me to establish MEDICOM TOY in 1996, where we consistently align to the concept of making things we want for more than a quarter of century.

I believe that MEDICOM TOY’s current positioning is shaped by a complex intertwining of luck, fate, and timing. My mindset never changed, I did and will always do my best for what I choose based on my experience and judgment at each moment.

Can you tell us about the inspiration behind the BE@RBRICK exhibition?

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of BE@RBRICK and the 25th anniversary of MEDICOM TOY, I was so eager to convey the potential of BE@RBRICK as a globally beloved entity. We have hosted two BE@RBRICK WORLD WIDE tours in the past, and this time we have invited creators from a wider range of genres to create more unique BE@RBRICK figures that are full of originality. By collaborating with inspiring art and cultural spaces around the world, we hope to present an exhibition that can go beyond conventional wisdom.

Why did you select Hong Kong as the first international location for the BE@RBRICK exhibition?

I would say it happened because I was in the right place at the right time. After hosting the event in Tokyo, I always had the idea of hosting it in Hong Kong, one of the leading art cities in Asia. However, due to global uncertainties, it was not able to happen last year. At the end of 2022, we received an offer to host the event in Hong Kong on behalf of Forward Fashion, with whom we have built a long-standing partnership in Macau.

What can we expect from the new BE@RBRICK exhibition in Hong Kong? How does it differ from the original in Tokyo?

Artelli is a cutting-edge art space that offers multi-sensory experiences not only limited to sight, but also scent and sound. In addition, we will unveil four newly added works in Hong Kong, together with seven new commemorative items. I am very excited to showcase our work to our fans in Hong Kong with an exhibition period of nearly two months, which is longer than our exhibition in Tokyo.

Who are some of the international artists you have collaborated with for BE@RBRICK and why did choose to work with them?

In this exhibition, we have collaborated with about one hundred world renowned creators from various fields, art genres, nationalities and generations, with some we have collaborated for years, and some joining us the first time in this world wide tour. Before the creation started, we were already very excited to see how each BE@RBRICK would look like if they are created by different artists. I am very happy that this event gathers BE@RBRICK lovers from various fields.

What do you hope the audience can gain or experience when they see the exhibition?

I am looking forward to let all guests to feel the story contained in each work, and the challenges and conflicts artists have face when they are creating with BE@RBRICK as canvas, as to truly appreciate the creation process of each BE@RBRICK figure.

Favourite piece of art from the exhibition and why?

I can’t rank my children, haha! My children are all so cute!

(Video and Images: Ryan Putranto / Interview: Charmaine Ng)