Five-star nurseries: Hong Kong’s best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities

If you’ve ever rushed around a shopping mall with a hungry (read: screaming) baby, only to realise how few quality facilities we have out there to properly accommodate little ones, this guide is for you.

Pitstops are inevitable when you have a baby. Whether you’re simply nipping out for a coffee or navigating your way through a packed schedule, making time for feeding and changing can take up a big part of the day. While there are often facilities offering some measure of comfort and privacy around Hong Kong, it can make all the difference when you stumble across changing rooms that have it all. From bottles warmers and water stations to complimentary diapers — even plug sockets to top up that phone battery — these rooms and nurseries offer a five-star experience.

Editor’s note: If you’re in a pinch and need a baby changing room or breastfeeding facilities sharpish, download the Breastfeeding GPS app — a lifesaver for navigating baby needs on the go.

The best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities in Hong Kong