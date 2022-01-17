Five-star nurseries: Hong Kong’s best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities

If you’ve ever rushed around a shopping mall with a hungry (read: screaming) baby, only to realise how few quality facilities we have out there to properly accommodate little ones, this guide is for you.
Pitstops are inevitable when you have a baby. Whether you’re simply nipping out for a coffee or navigating your way through a packed schedule, making time for feeding and changing can take up a big part of the day. While there are often facilities offering some measure of comfort and privacy around Hong Kong, it can make all the difference when you stumble across changing rooms that have it all. From bottles warmers and water stations to complimentary diapers — even plug sockets to top up that phone battery — these rooms and nurseries offer a five-star experience.
Editor’s note: If you’re in a pinch and need a baby changing room or breastfeeding facilities sharpish, download the Breastfeeding GPS app — a lifesaver for navigating baby needs on the go.
The best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities in Hong Kong
1 /9
Located on: 1/F Water Zone and 2/F Fire Zone.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm (inclusive of public holidays).
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Available on request: Diapers, wipes, nursing covers, bottle steriliser, breast milk storage bags, baby lotion, infrared thermometer.
Bonus extras: Plug sockets, extra seating, digital baby scale, air purifier, complimentary hot and cold distilled water.
Located on: 3/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 10am-8pm; closed on Sundays and public holidays (however, you can contact staff to help you open the room in a pinch).
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Just about. The area is big enough for a stroller, but not big enough for several to be parked in the area at once.
Bonus extras: Plug sockets.
Located on: L1 and L2.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 8am-9pm.
Facilities: Cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes. The baby changing room is stand-alone.
Stroller friendly? Yes. You can fit a stroller in the room with you.
Bonus extras: Plug sockets, disposable diaper changing mat liners.
Located on: 9/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm.
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Available on request: Diapers, breastfeeding cover.
Bonus extras: Plug sockets, additional seating, baby wipes, digital baby scale, air purifier.
5 /9
Located on: 2/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 8am-11pm.
Facilities: Cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Bonus Extras: Plug sockets.
Located on: G/F Ocean Terminal.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm.
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Bonus Extras: Plug sockets, additional seating, digital baby scale baby wipes, air purifier.
Located on:2/F, 3/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 7am-12am.
Facilities: Bottle warmer (on request), cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Bonus Extras: Hot and cold drinking water.
Located on: 1/F, U/G, G/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm.
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Available on request: Diapers, baby trolley lending service.
Bonus Extras: Hot and cold drinking water, air purifier, children’s toilet, baby bottle steriliser, disposable changing mat covers, magazines.
9 /9
Located on: B1, B2, 1/F, 3/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm.
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Available on request: Disposable bibs, strollers, food warmer.
Bonus Extras: Plug sockets, hot and cold drinking water, air purifier, digital baby scale, baby wipes, baby lotion, additional seating.
Know of a ‘five-star’ baby changing room and nursery not listed? Drop us a message.
Hero image courtesy of Pexels.