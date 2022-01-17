Home > What's On > Five-star nurseries: Hong Kong’s best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities
Five-star nurseries: Hong Kong's best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities
17 Jan 2022 10:18 AM

Five-star nurseries: Hong Kong’s best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities

Lexi Davey
Managing Editor
Five-star nurseries: Hong Kong’s best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities
Five-star nurseries: Hong Kong’s best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities

If you’ve ever rushed around a shopping mall with a hungry (read: screaming) baby, only to realise how few quality facilities we have out there to properly accommodate little ones, this guide is for you.

Pitstops are inevitable when you have a baby. Whether you’re simply nipping out for a coffee or navigating your way through a packed schedule, making time for feeding and changing can take up a big part of the day. While there are often facilities offering some measure of comfort and privacy around Hong Kong, it can make all the difference when you stumble across changing rooms that have it all. From bottles warmers and water stations to complimentary diapers — even plug sockets to top up that phone battery — these rooms and nurseries offer a five-star experience.

Editor’s note: If you’re in a pinch and need a baby changing room or breastfeeding facilities sharpish, download the Breastfeeding GPS app — a lifesaver for navigating baby needs on the go.

The best baby changing rooms and breastfeeding facilities in Hong Kong

Jump To / Table of Contents

ELEMENTS, Kowloon

1 /9

ELEMENTS, Kowloon

Located on: 1/F Water Zone and 2/F Fire Zone.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm (inclusive of public holidays).
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Available on request: Diapers, wipes, nursing covers, bottle steriliser, breast milk storage bags, baby lotion, infrared thermometer.
Bonus extras: Plug sockets, extra seating, digital baby scale, air purifier, complimentary hot and cold distilled water.

ELEMENTS, Kowloon
Address
1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Phone
27355234
Landmark Princes Building, Central

2 /9

Landmark Princes Building, Central

Located on: 3/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 10am-8pm; closed on Sundays and public holidays (however, you can contact staff to help you open the room in a pinch).
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Just about. The area is big enough for a stroller, but not big enough for several to be parked in the area at once.
Bonus extras: Plug sockets.

Landmark Princes Building, Central
Address
10 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
25000555
Pacific Place, Admiralty

3 /9

Pacific Place, Admiralty

Located on: L1 and L2.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 8am-9pm.
Facilities: Cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes. The baby changing room is stand-alone.
Stroller friendly? Yes. You can fit a stroller in the room with you.
Bonus extras: Plug sockets, disposable diaper changing mat liners.

Pacific Place, Admiralty
Address
88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Phone
2844 8988
Times Square, Causeway Bay

4 /9

Times Square, Causeway Bay

Located on: 9/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm.
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly?  Yes.
Available on request: Diapers, breastfeeding cover.
Bonus extras: Plug sockets, additional seating, baby wipes, digital baby scale, air purifier.

Times Square, Causeway Bay
Address
1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Phone
21188900
Peak Galleria

5 /9

Peak Galleria

Located on: 2/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 8am-11pm.
Facilities: Cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Bonus Extras: Plug sockets.

Peak Galleria
Address
128 Peak Road, The Peak, Hong Kong
Phone
28494113
Harbour City, Kowloon

6 /9

Harbour City, Kowloon

Located on: G/F Ocean Terminal.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm.
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Bonus Extras: Plug sockets, additional seating, digital baby scale baby wipes, air purifier.

Harbour City, Kowloon
Address
3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Phone
21188660
City Plaza, Tai Koo Shing

7 /9

City Plaza, Tai Koo Shing

Located on:2/F, 3/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 7am-12am.
Facilities: Bottle warmer (on request), cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Bonus Extras: Hot and cold drinking water.

City Plaza, Tai Koo Shing
Address
18 Tai Koo Shing Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong
Phone
25688665
Olympian City 2, Olympic

8 /9

Olympian City 2, Olympic

Located on: 1/F, U/G, G/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm.
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Available on request: Diapers, baby trolley lending service.
Bonus Extras: Hot and cold drinking water, air purifier, children’s toilet, baby bottle steriliser, disposable changing mat covers, magazines.

Olympian City 2, Olympic
Address
18 Hoi Ting Road, West Kowloon, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Phone
23973636
K11 MUSEA, Kowloon

9 /9

K11 MUSEA, Kowloon

Located on: B1, B2, 1/F, 3/F.
Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am-10pm.
Facilities: Bottle warmer, cushioned diaper changing mat and hand-washing area.
Separate breast feeding/nursing room(s)? Yes.
Stroller friendly? Yes.
Available on request: Disposable bibs, strollers, food warmer.
Bonus Extras: Plug sockets, hot and cold drinking water, air purifier, digital baby scale, baby wipes, baby lotion, additional seating.

 

Know of a ‘five-star’ baby changing room and nursery not listed? Drop us a message.

Hero image courtesy of Pexels.

K11 MUSEA, Kowloon
Address
18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Phone
38923890
Lexi Davey
Managing Editor
A typical ‘third culture’ kid, Lexi spent the best part of her life between Hong Kong and Malaysia. A self-confessed heliophile with a thirst for travel and adventure, she moved home to foster a career in digital editing and lifestyle copywriting. Loves include: commas, nervous laughter and her rescue pup, Wella
