These Hong Kong hotels will celebrate your birthday with special staycation deals

Bubbly brunches and party junks are on hold, but these birthday staycation deals are a piece of cake to book.

Another birthday, another lockdown. A trip around the sun may look somewhat different these days, but there are still plenty of ways to mark that milestone (albeit on a smaller scale!) and make the most of your special day. Hotels are still open for business, so if you’re happy to hop on that staycation bandwagon, these ones are offering special birthday deals. From discounted room rates to custom packages and free bottles of Champagne, here’s where to book.

The best birthday staycation deals in Hong Kong

The Peninsula Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Peninsula Hong Kong

Birthday staycation deal: Your Suite Birthday Staycation

“Your Suite Birthday” staycation package is bound to sweeten turning another year older in more ways than one. Priced at HK$4,080 per room per night, The Peninsula is celebrating birthdays with an invitation to their Superior Suite, breakfast for two in The Lobby, a complimentary bottle of Champagne, welcome birthday amenities and a late check-out (2pm!) to help you recuperate from all of the festivities.

Valid for stays until 30 September 2022

More details here.

Regal Hong Kong Hotel

Image courtesy of Regal Hong Kong Hotel

Birthday staycation deal: Birthday Happiness Promotion

Offering three celebration packages from just HK$738 per night, Regal Hong Kong Hotel promises free cake, daily breakfast for two and a ton of birthday privileges to help get the party started. Birthday boys and girls can enjoy a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, in-room birthday decorations as well as 30 percent off hotel dining.

Valid for stays until 20 June 2022

More details here.

Cordis Hotels & Resorts Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Cordis Hotels & Resorts

Birthday staycation deal: Celebration Package

Guests can expect plenty of balloons and snack platters waiting for them in a Superior or Club Deluxe room. From HK$1,348 you’ll be treated to 15 percent off Cordis restaurant and bars, buffet breakfast, late checkout and access to the hotel’s pool and health club. Top things off with a one-pound strawberry cake for a special rate of HK$250.

Valid for stays until 30 June 2022

More details here.

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Image courtesy of Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Birthday staycation deal: Hong Kong Resident Exclusive: Hotel “Birthday Celebration” Privilege

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel is bringing a little magic to your birthday with an offer exclusive to Hong Kong residents. From HK$2,307, including room and dinner for two, the birthday guest will also be gifted a complimentary one-day ticket to the park. Did someone say extra gifts? Book the package and receive a free cake-shaped towel and birthday card, as well as the option to customise a bunch of Disney-themed add ons and unique personalised momentos.

Valid for stays until 2 July 2022

More details here.

The Pier Hotel, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Pier Hotel

Birthday staycation deal: Birthday Celebration Package

Staycation hotel favourite The Pier is offering a simple birthday package that’s sure to please. Arrive to in-room balloon decorations, a bottle of red wine to toast with, party hats (an essential) and a small birthday gift — all in an Ocean Front room, no less.

This package is ongoing.

More details here.

Rosewood Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Rosewood Hong Kong

Birthday staycation deal: Celebration Package

Specially curated for momentous occasions, Rosewood’s “Celebration Package” is here to help you make memories during these trying times. Arrive to a seasonal Blooms & Blossoms “Flower Bucket” and signature cake from Butterfly Patisserie before kicking back in your luxurious room or suite with a bottle of Champagne to help toast your happy milestone. Guests will also be gifted HK$500 hotel credit to use in any of the restaurants, bars or at Asaya. A restful night’s sleep is followed by complimentary breakfast for two.

Valid for stays until 30 December 2022

More details here.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Birthday staycation deal: Celebration Package

Lap up luxury at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong and enjoy Champagne, decorations and sweet treats in your newly renovated room (or suite!). Daily breakfast for two and nightly credit towards Michelin-starred dining makes this one a birthday to remember.



Valid for stays until 30 June 2022

More details here.

Auberge Discovery Bay Hotel

Image courtesy of Auberge Discovery Bay Hotel

Birthday staycation deal: Celebration Package

Offering a special birthday staycation deal for two, guests can enjoy discounted rates starting from HK$1,888 between Sunday to Thursday and HK$2,388 on Friday, Saturday and public holidays. Inclusive of a Mountain View Room, this seafront hotel’s celebration package also includes breakfast and a dinner buffet alongside complimentary mini sweets and a crisp bottle of French sparkling wine served at Café bord de Mer & Lounge.



Valid for stays until December 2022

More details here.

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Birthday staycation deal: Celebration Suite

If there is ever an occasion to book a suite, it’s a birthday — especially at 25 percent off and the offer of a complimentary second room. Revel in The Mandarin Club privileges (read: snacks and drinks!), a bottle of bubbles, in-room decorations, daily breakfast for four, and madeleines and rose petal jam to enjoy in the comfort of your rather swanky suite. Just look at those views!



Valid for stays until 30 June 2022

More details here.

The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Birthday staycation deal: Stellar-Bration Package



Take some well-deserved time out for yourself and book The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong’s “Stellar-Bration” package for your birthday. A one-night stay in a Deluxe Room with daily breakfast for two, the birthday staycation deal is pulling out all the stops when it comes to bespoke in-room decorations, a bottle of house Champagne and dishing up its signature blueberry cheesecake. Guests can also snap up 20 percent savings on spa treatments and hotel dining, while those whose birthday falls in the month of February or March are also treated to a complimentary room upgrade!

This package is ongoing.

More details here.

