It feels like we’re in a time loop with familiar restrictions back in place, so if you’re here to ease those post-6pm blues, we’ve got you covered with our list of where to buy board games in Hong Kong.

We’re sitting on quite the collection of board games by this point, but with restrictions still in place and dining curfews back in full force, we’re ready to dig out some of our old favourites and add a little gamesmanship to the party. Yep, with meals out off the cards after 6pm, it’s probably time to fork out for that CATAN expansion pack.

Here’s where to buy board games in Hong Kong — plus a few a few crowd pleasers to invest in.

Where to buy board games in Hong Kong

Jolly Thinkers

Although ongoing restrictions have forced Jolly Thinkers to suspend its in-house board game café, doors are still open to board game enthusiasts that are looking to stock up. Boasting an impressive array of games to suit all experience levels, ages and interests, you can shop online or head to one of its two stores in Prince Edward and Wan Chai for a little expert direction in choosing the perfect game. Games are available to buy in both English and Chinese editions.

Jolly Thinkers, 11/F Bayfield Building, 99 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong;

14/F Capricorn Centre, 155 Sai Yeung Choi Street N., Prince Edward, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Capstone Board Game

Alongside a full stock of favourites in both English and Chinese, Capstone Board Game is a unique educational platform that gives enthusiasts the opportunity to learn more about board games with its professional certifications, currently conducted via Zoom. There is also an area to learn how to play, but like with most board game cafés, the section is currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. Customers are still welcome to shop its newest board game releases in-store or online.

Capstone Board Game, Unit A, 23/F, Golden Goose Commercial Building, 438-444 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2577 5388;

Room B, 12/F, Block 1, Camel Paint Building, 62 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, +852 3705 8670

MonsterGeek Board Game Store

Hot on the trail when it comes to new board game releases, MonsterGeek Board Game Store has a large online and in-store collection of both English and Chinese options. Members are also able to use its board game rental service, perfect if you’re holing up somewhere cosy for the weekend, or as a means of test driving a new release. Those looking for a bargain can check out its used board games section, not only limiting waste, but keeping costs down for those hoping to build up their collection.

MonsterGeek Board Game Store, Flat A, 17/F, Yun Kei Comm. Bldg., No.682 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2114 4113

Wheat and Wood

Although technically not somewhere that you can buy board games, Wheat and Wood is the perfect place to “try before you buy”. With a two-hour session costing HK$90, inclusive of HK$40 towards food and drink, this is a firm favourite amongst Kennedy Town residents. Well hidden amongst high-rise apartments on Praya Street, customers can order light bites, drinks and settle in for an evening.

Note: Wheat and Wood is currently closed due to government restrictions, but keep your ear to the ground for updates on when this little gem is reopening.

Wheat and Wood, Shop 6, G/F, Brilliant Court, 28 Praya, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

Shop4HongKong.com

An online shopping portal that stocks hundreds of board and card games for children and adults alike, Shop4HongKong.com has it all to keep you entertained after curfew. Purchase classics like Monopoly (we have our eye on the Ghostbusters edition) or mix it up with a good ol’ strategy game like Pandemic. How fitting.

www.shop4hongkong.com

808 Board Games

A popular board game café in the heart of Mongkok, head here for your dice-rolling fix and get chatting to one of its in-house game masters, all of whom are happy to help explain the rules of any game. With thousands on offer to both play and buy, those unable to travel can shop its extensive range of lesser-known and award-winning picks online.

808 Board Games, Room 808, 8/F, Bai Baoli Commercial Centre, 1A-1K Sai Yeung Choi Street South, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3791 2799

Painkiller Board Game

Globally sourcing games of all levels and genres, Painkiller Board Game is not only an online platform, but also a brick and mortar store with an in-house game café. Keeping up with the demand for new releases, check out its impressive catalogue of board games for beginners and experts alike.

Painkiller Board Game, 2 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tai Yuen Street (Toy Street) Wan Chai

A treasure trove of toys and action figures up for grabs, Tai Yuen Street is is a go-to for decorations, collectables and board games. Home to an eclectic range of games, you’ll find mash-ups of popular board games that may not be available in the stores listed above. Think Super Mario Jenga, Lord of the Rings Monopoly and plenty of packs of Uno, Monopoly Deal and even cheaper (although potentially not legitimate) games of CATAN.

Best board games to buy in Hong Kong:

Board games have come a long way since the days of the Electronic Dream Phone and Mouse Trap, and although there are still a few ’90s board games making the rounds (CATAN is here to stay!), there are plenty of new ones to dabble in, too. Here are some of our tried-and-tested favourites that you can buy in Hong Kong and online.

