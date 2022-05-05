Perfect Pairs: 7 matching cakes and bouquets for Mother’s Day 2022

Flowers and cakes always make for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, so why not surprise her with both?

If you ask her, mum would probably wave her hand to say there’s absolutely nothing that she wants for Mother’s Day (which, by the way, lands on 8 May, aka this Sunday) and instead take the opportunity to teach you a lesson on smart saving. But you plan a surprise anyway, because, one, mum deserves it, and two, you’re the best daughter/son, and really, she adores the attention. And if you’re going through all the efforts for a memorable surprise, don’t be picking and choosing between a singular gift of either cake or flowers, get both! In matching sets, even. She’ll love it — don’t forget the hug and the kiss.

Happy Mother’s Day Flowers…And Cake:

Butter’s Lil’ Raspberry Red Velvet Cake + M Florist’s Apple Cinnamon

A sweet surprise for Mother’s Day will be appreciated, especially if that sweet surprise comes with a bouquet of fresh florals for her immaculately decorated home. The zingy splash of raspberry pink in Butter’s raspberry flavoured red velvet cake, complete with cream cheese frosting, raspberry jam, vanilla butter cream and a dusting of raspberry crumble, is the picture-perfect match to the bright pink anthurium and roses in M Florist’s Apple Cinnamon bouquet, just waiting to sit pretty on the tabletops this Mother’s Day.

Lil’ Raspberry Red Velvet Cake (HK$450) order here Apple Cinnamon (HK$1,680) order here

Date by Tate Mother’s Day Cake + Ellermann’s The Bubbly

Mother always knows best. And mother definitely knows a good cake when she sees one. Date by Tate’s elegant range is tailor-made for approval from mum. This stunning lilac creation is crafted especially by head pastry chef Graff Kwok with Chinese almond sponge, soy pulp crumble, raspberry gel and goji berry mousse all set atop a roasted soybean flour sable base. She’ll nod at the list of premium ingredients and then, praise your keen eye for detail when you surprise her with Ellermann’s The Bubbly arrangement of roses, lilacs, orchids and hydrangeas in matching palettes of purples, yellows and creams.

Mother’s Day Celebration Cake (HK$720) order here The Bubbly (from HK$2,880) order here

Jouer Lavender Rosemary Layer Cake + The Floristry Wild Flower Bouquet

Sometime a simple gesture is all it takes to bring a smile to mum’s face. Jouer’s cakes are exactly that — no-fuss, naked layers of fluffy sponge and buttery cream that still manage four-tier elegance. For Mother’s Day, the artisan bakery has crafted a special flavouring of lavender-infused mascarpone cream generously sandwiched between a fragrant rosemary sponge. Homemade macarons and mini cupcakes dotted with mini hydrangeas decorate the top — a beautiful match to The Floristry’s rustic bouquet of purple and pink wild flowers.

Lavender Rosemary Layered Cake (from HK$168) order here Mother Wild Flower Bouquet with Vase (from HK$1,530) order here

Ms B’s Cakery’s Shine + Flannel Flowers Rosewood

And other times, it’s the excuse for great, grand larger-than-life statements. Vocabulary that are not foreign to Ms B’s Cakery, whose tiered confections demand the attention of every iPhone camera within the vicinity. A striking visual of bright fuchsia and deep maroon florals screened over the neat printed exterior, Shine is Ms B’s extra luxurious take on the classic black forest, with blackberries and cherries soaked in rum and embedded within silky fresh cream and a chocolate chiffon sponge. Mum will definitely not overlook the stunning life-size floral, a fitting onset to the dramatic Rosewood bouquet from Flannel Flowers in similar deep, rich tones of pink carnations and mulberry Nigellas.

Butterfly Patisserie’s Strawberry Chiffon Cake + Blooms & Blossoms’s Forever Love

No sweeter way to tell mum “I love you” than with a heart-shaped cake. Butterfly Patisserie’s classic strawberry chiffon cake — of fluffy vanilla chiffon, delicately piped Hokkaido cream and fresh strawberries — takes the form of a loveheart in honour of the day that celebrates mum. Deliver it with a matching bouquet of equally heartfelt meaning. Blooms & Blossoms’ Forever Love is one that’ll say it all with a stunning arrangement of peachy antique roses and blush-toned carnations.

Mother’s Day Edition Strawberry Chiffon Cake (from HK$388) order here Forever Love (HK$ 2,380) order here

Vive Cake Boutique’s Flores de Amore + m.e.s. Dyed Orchid Bouquet

We all know mum deserves the very best. But mum will never allow money to be spent on something as non-permanent and, in her words, “unpractical”, as cakes and flowers. But it’s Mother’s Day! Vive Cake Boutique’s pretty Mother’s Day selection includes the Flores de Amor, a two-toned ombré cake that can be personalised in flavours (choose anything from banana and earl grey to chocolate and vanilla) to the very fresh flowers that gently cascade down from the top. With an art piece as delicate as such, get a bouquet that’s just as memorable, m.e.s floral design’s range of delicate dyed orchids in soft dusty pink and muted nudes is just perfect.

Flores de Amor (HK$1,280) order here Dyed Orchid Bouquet (from HK$1,480) order here

La Viña Strawberry Layer Cake + Sealin’ Botanical’s Spring Blossom

Before mum makes a comment about a cake being too sweet, direct her gaze to the decorated surface of sliced strawberries atop this La Viña cake. Mum, it’s fruit! Layered with cream cheese vanilla mousse, La Viña’s own pink honey sponge, homemade strawberry jelly and a nutty almond crust, the thoughtfully fanned out Japanese strawberries form a birds-eye view of a blossoming rose. Not completely unlike the centre stem of Sealin’ Botanical’s Spring Blossom bouquet, a neutral palette of preserved florals that can be kept up to three (!) years. That’s value for money, mum.

Strawberry Layer Cake (HK$ 520) order here Spring Blossom (HK$498) order here

Lead image courtesy of M Florist