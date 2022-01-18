These Chinese New Year staycations promise a roaring start to your Year of The Tiger.

We admit the timing of all these extended government restrictions is less than ideal. Awful, in fact. So, let’s move festive dinners to lunch, stock up on our favourite candy boxes and puddings, and take advantage of some pretty great hotel deals.

If we’re going to be sad, it may as well be in a five-star hotel overlooking the harbour (with room service!). Check out the best Chinese New Year staycations to book for 2022.

The best Chinese New Year Staycations in Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Highlights: A magical staycation fuelled by rides, games, performers and prizes to be won, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong’s Winter Carnival Staycation includes a stay in a newly renovated room, daily breakfast for two adults, complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner at selected hotel restaurants for up to two kids and two complimentary tickets and 20 tokens to Winter at the Wheel. If that’s not enough, guests will also be treated to hand-crafted amenities, a One Time Response Collection Experience Kit by Amore Pacific valued at HK$ 1,980 and exclusive shopping privileges at ifc mall.



Book from: Now until 15 February, 2022

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Highlights: Book to stay with The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong for a bespoke and wholesome Chinese New Year staycation that invites guests to cosy up amidst in-room Chinese New Year decorations and signature sky-high views. The “Spring Stellar-bration” package promises complimentary Mango Delight Cake, a bottle of house Champagne and breakfast for two. Guests will also be treated to 20 percent savings on selected spa treatments and dining venues.



Price: From HK$4,099 per room, per night.

Book from: 31 January – 7 February, 2022

The Langham, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Langham, Hong Kong

Highlights: The Langham, Hong Kong’s ‘Journey to Fortune‘ staycation is a much welcomed chance to delight in decadence and feast on delectable CNY offerings. Guests can indulge in a one-night stay with complimentary upgrades to a City View Room, breakfast and lunch buffet for two adults and one child, as well as a 30-minute family selfie experience in the beautiful “Pink Afternoon Tea” room. Each room booking will also be given limited-edition packs of Langham Lai See.



Price: From HK$1,800

Book from: Now until 3 February, for stays up until 6 February, 2022

The Peninsula, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Peninsula, Hong Kong

Highlights: Revel in “Wealth & Joy” at The Peninsula this Year of the Tiger. Lap up complimentary daily breakfast and hotel credit starting from HK$1,668 (room guests) and HK$ 2,668 (suite guests) to spend on dining and spa experiences. Those staying throughout February will also be gifted a limited-edition Peninsula “Monopoly” set (perfect for beating post-6pm boredom) and guests of a Grand Deluxe Harbour View Suite or above can travel in style and enjoy the “Wheel of Fortune” — an auspicious ride in a Peninsula Rolls-Royce.



Price: From HK$ 4,388 per room, per night.

Book from: Now until 31 January, for stays between 1 to 28 February, 2022

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

Image courtesy of JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

Highlights: Kick off 2022’s Chinese New Year celebrations with a 30-hour relaxing stay at the JW Marriott — in a Deluxe King Room, no less. Draw yourself a bath with special aromatherapy products before spending HK$2,022 dining credit on a buffet spread, afternoon tea or Sunday Champagne brunch.



Price: From HK$2,022 per night.

Book from: Now until 10 February, 2022



Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Highlights: An “Auspicious Staycation” in the heart of the city, Grand Hyatt’s Chinese New Year Staycations for 2022 ring in the Year of the Tiger with a luxurious stay that invites you to feast on weekend lunch, dinners and spending credit worth HK$1,688 to be used at hotel restaurants or the spa. The package also includes a complimentary HK$200 e-voucher to be spent at K11 MUSEA.

Price: From HK$2,288 per room, per night.

Book from: 28 January – 15 February, 2022



Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Highlights: “Stay and Dunch at The Aubrey” and experience an exciting, eccentric Japanese izakaya-style meal during your Chinese New Year stay. Inclusive of daily breakfast for two, a three-course ‘dunch’ set at The Aubrey, flexible check-in and check-out as well as unique Chinese New Year workshops such as calligraphy and do-it-yourself Lai See activities. Additionally, those booking a Club Room or Suite will be able to snap up The Mandarin Club benefits.

Price: From HK$2,300 per night

Book from: Now until 4 February, 2022



Rosewood Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Rosewood Hong Kong

Highlights: Rosewood Hong Kong is inviting guests to experience a luxurious and relaxing stay with 20 percent off the best available room rates over the festive period. Enjoy access to the hotel’s many facilities and snap up HK$500 hotel credit per night to spend on in-house (and world-class!) dining.



Book from: Now until 28 February, 2022 (minimum stay of two nights)



Hero and featured images courtesy of The Peninsula, Hong Kong