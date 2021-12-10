Ring in the Christmas season in Hong Kong with these festive holiday markets

In Hong Kong, the season is not complete with just a couple of red and green displays under the shade of palm trees — the city boasts several impressive Christmas markets for all to share in the holiday joy.

The Christmas season is upon us, which means holiday shopping and time with family and friends. Leave your travel woes at home and treat yourself to a break in these festive spots.

Jolly Christmas Market at Citygate Outlets

Courtesy of Citygate Outlets

If you love the Christmas garland and the decked out streets but hate being cold and facing the cool wind, Jolly Christmas Market at Citygate Outlets will be the ideal indoor spot for your holiday fun. You can take photos at seven photo locations, including the Enchanted Christmas Tree Forest, Colourful Glass Christmas Archway, Romantic Christmas Tree Garden and more. The Joyous Christmas Town was made by the renowned German handicrafts brand, Wendt & Kühn. It will present visitors with their painted figures and music box to guide you to explore the whole space. Also, a one-of-a-kind Outdoor Market here will have wonderful live music performances to look forward to, as well.

Jolly Christmas Market, 20 Tat Tung Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong, +852 2109 2933 (Through 2 January, 2022)

Colony Kids’ Market at Eaton HK

Courtesy of Eaton HK

After two years of the pandemic, Terrible Baby celebrates the arrival of the Christmas season with the Colony Kids’ Market. Over 20 vendors will share their unique cultural offerings on the fourth floor of Eaton Hong Kong. Discover a variety of local independent artists and their work in the stall while enjoying the merriment and joyful ambience. Donations from the guests and vendors will help struggling refugee families this Christmas season.

Colony Kids’ Market, 4/F Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan, Kowloon (Street Entrance on Pak Hoi Street), +852 2710 1866, (19 December 2021)

Discovery Bay Sunday Market

Courtesy of Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay Sunday Market must be one of the most relaxing Christmas markets in Hong Kong. Along with a beautiful seaside view, you’ll find everything you need for Christmas, including unique, locally hand-made gifts while experiencing and tasting plenty of the typical delicacies and drinks of this season. Forget about the traditional Christmas ornaments, take a deep breath of the fresh sea air and surround yourself with these hidden-gem stands.

Discovery Bay Sunday Market, Discovery Bay Rd, Discovery Bay, Hong Kong (12 & 19 December 2021)

The Island Shangri-La Christmas Market

Courtesy of Island Shangri-La Hong Kong

Partake in the glee of the gifting season and enjoy the European-inspired stalls in the Island Shangri-La Christmas Market. You’ll find limited-edition items, like the Christmas Nutcracker snow globes in the market stands, that will make perfect gifts for your loved ones. While clutching a steaming cup of mulled wine that warms your hands in the chilly night air, you can stroll beneath a canopy of the twinkling Christmas lights. And don’t miss “Golden Tickets” hidden in the chocolate bar — one lucky winner will take home an afternoon tea or cakes from Island Shangri-La.

The Island Shangri-La Christmas Market, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong (Until 26 December 2021)

Wild West Adventure Christmas Market at Stanley Plaza

Courtesy of Stanley Plaza

The Christmas Market at Stanley Plaza is coming back with a “Wild West” makeover, complete with longhorns and bucking broncos! You will be spoiled for choice, with over 60 festive pop-up stores including Blue Bottle Coffee, Perfume Trees Gin, and many others. You will find everything you need for your Christmas lists, with Wild West-themed games to make some memories to last. Park & Dine users can enjoy free shuttle services provided by Stanley Plaza, available to reserve through the app.

Wild West Adventure Christmas Market, 23 Carmel Road, Stanley, Hong Kong (11-27 December 2021)

Hong Kong Food Festival 2021

Courtesy of Hong Kong Food Festival

Craving to satisfy your tastebuds with some holiday flavours? This sparkling and exciting market is a mix of international festive food from Korea, Japan and South-East Asia. A number of local food brands are making their debut in the markets, Singapore black truffle chips, a five-star hotel chef’s “Ah Ma Recipe”, and more delights than you can count.

Hong Kong Food Festival 2021, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, (24-28 December 2021)

Sweetmas Market at New Town Plaza

Courtesy of New Town Plaza

Want to walk in a Winter Wonderland? New Town Plaza is moving the famous Brussels Christmas Market, a real-life Winter Wonderland, from Place Saint Catherine to Hong Kong. Take in the sights of a dreamlike Ferris wheel, a hot air balloon and a sparkling Christmas tree avenue adorning the romantic Christmas market. Exquisite festive dining options are also on hand: Homemade jams from Jam Story and freshly baked breads will an extra touch of sweetness to your night out.

Sweetmas Market at New Town Plaza, 18 Sha Tin Centre Street, Sha Tin, Hong Kong (Until 2 January 2022)

Hero and featured image courtesy of Citygate Outlets