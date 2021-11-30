10 novelty decorations to deck out any Christmas tree

No more mundane spherical gold and silver colour-coordinated baubles. Let your tree have some fun!

Fingers crossed that you managed to wrangle a tree just in time for December –– we heard there’s been a shortage. If so, lucky you will be partaking in what I believe is the best part of putting up a tree: Decorating! Tinsel time with all kinds of pretty baubles and adorable decor.

There are always lots to choose from: Some may be treasured keepsakes that have seen many a holiday. Others, special collectables for any Christmas theme. But these below? Thoughtfully chosen to bring the right sort of festive cheer for all your holiday gatherings, especially if you tuck them within the pine for a fun “if-you-see-it” moment.