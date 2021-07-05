Get in touch with your creative side and try your hand at some of the best craft classes and courses happening in Hong Kong.

Hero image courtesy of dusan jovic via Unsplash

Craft classes and workshops:

Make & Do Craft Workshops

Run by two sisters with a combined and extensive background of textiles, fashion, embroidery and crafts, Make & Do not only sell ‘do-it-yourself’ kits and craft materials, but also run a series of unique workshops. Whether its macramé or tapestry weaving that has caught your eye, check out their upcoming schedule for a whole range of craft classes.

More details here.

Oscary Art

This popular art studio based out of PMQ not only holds regular art jamming sessions that welcome creativity and artistic expression, but is also on hand to help you hone in your skills with dedicated painting classes led by award-winning tutor, Edwin Yau.

More details here.

Kalo Make Art Calligraphy Class

Specialising in western dip pen calligraphy, esteemed artist, Kalo, has been teaching calligraphy to aspiring students since 2014. Choose from three types of workshops – dip pen, brush pen and watercolour – and two levels made for either complete beginners or ‘improvers’ who are looking to fine tune their skills.

More details here.

Yarn in the Works

Although now moving exclusively to an online platform, Yarn in the Works is still an art fanatic’s go-to for all things knitting and crochet in Hong Kong. Offering imaginative workshops for all ages that strive to teach a whole host of skills; you’ll be whipping up garlands, blankets, booties, headbands, and hats in no time at all.

Note: although group classes are currently suspended due to Covid-19, Yarn in the Works is happy to offer online or private classes for groups of four at a location of your choice.

More details here.

Private Dim Sum Making Classes at Yum Cha

If you’ve ever wanted to whip up a batch of steamy char sui bao at a moments notice – but never knew how – here’s your chance. Known for its cute and quirky food offerings, Yum Cha hosts private dim sum making workshops using fresh, quality ingredients with no MSG. Classes run Monday – Friday in Cantonese, but English translation is available to those who need it.

More details here.

Cupclay Pottery Class

There are a bunch of great pottery classes to try your hand at in Hong Kong, and Cupclay is no exception. Focussing on detail and teaching students to mould the cutest miniatures you ever did see, artist and teacher Kit Han will guide you through the whole process from wheel throwing and glazing.

More details here.

Glass Farm Terrarium Workshop

With four types of terrarium workshops available to book in for, Glass Farm invites you to create your own glass garden in a two-hour hands on class bound to brighten any barren office desk or corner of the home. Inclusive of all the essentials you need, including living plants, accessories and figurines, you’ll also receive expert advice on how to ensure that your terrarium thrives.

More details here.

Glazden Glass Blowing Workshop

Producing limited-edition glassware, this independent glass studio is your go-to if you’ve been searching for an out-of-the-box hobby. From pendants and roses to small ornaments and beads, the studio hosts regular glass education programmes, public workshops and group bookings.

More details here.

Click852 Hong Kong Photography Course

If you’re in to photography, this short course will help you perfect your technique and put you on the path to become a more confident, creative photographer. From camera basics to mobile photography, editing tips using Lightroom and a special ‘Mongkok After Dark’ workshop, Click852 hosts something for all – simply bring yourself and your camera.

More details here.

Creative courses:

Insight School of Interior Design

Find yourself endlessly scrolling through Pinterest and home Instagram accounts? Why not take a short course (or full diploma!) in interior design? This expert school offers the budding designer the option of a two-day skills top up workshop to level one and two certificates and full-time qualifications.

More details here.

OBELLERY Jewellery & metalsmithing workshops

Perfect for those looking to create bespoke commitment, engagement or wedding bands or simply a one-of-a-kind gift, OBELLERY’s workshops invite you to design and make your own rings. Available in three experience levels, its tutors will guide you through silversmithing skills such as: piercing, filing, annealing, soldering, basic hammering, texturing, polishing, and twisting to create something truly unique.

More details here.

Yoga Teacher Training at Anahata Yoga

Highly qualified with a deep, extensive knowledge of Yoga, the instructors at Anahata Yoga run regular teacher training courses for those looking to further their practice and qualify in a specific area of yoga or meditation. Ranging from 100 – 300 hours of training, opt for full-time, morning or evening classes throughout the year.

More details here.

Scuba Certification at Splash Hong Kong

Always stuck to snorkelling? Expand your skill log and dive deeper into the world of scuba. Splash offer a variety of courses that’ll PADI-certify you ready for that next trip to the tropics (although Hong Kong has some great diving spots too!) and have you falling in love with marine life.

More details here.