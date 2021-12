I’m a big fan of the gift card.

What can I say? I’m a material girl, living in a material world. My friends Tina and Miki (Hi!) says they’re impersonal. Cold. Thoughtless. A little bare-minimum. But I disagree. A gift voucher means you respect my wants and my needs — and you’re here to facilitate. A gift voucher means choice above all else and getting exactly what you want. And if it’s from a brand you love (uh, Glossier or MATCHESFASHION for me, please), there’s nothing thoughtless about that.

Hey! Don’t Sleep On The Gift Card:

(Header and featured image courtesy of Zara and MatchesFashion)