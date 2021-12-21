10 gifts that every beauty lover will want on their vanity

Time for the holiday sparkle!

It doesn’t matter how many Ikea boxes of unopened products they have under the sink. Beauty is forever. And with beauty products, there is a never-ending stream of pretty packaging and even prettier shades to curate and collect. Of blushes and bronzers. Lipsticks. Eyeshadows! There’s one for every occasion, and, no, you can’t swap out one for the other.

We all know someone like this; maybe that someone is you. For them (and you!), this is a list of even more products they’d likely want to have for Christmas instead of yet another beauty advent calendar of teeny-tiny testers. Here, we have the bigger and the better, the seasonal exclusives and limited-editions all thoughtfully attuned to the beauty lover wish-list. Fair warning before you click “Purchase”, though: clear out some cabinet space.

The best gifts for the beauty lover in your life: