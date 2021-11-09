15 thoughtful gifts for your boyfriend this year

Oh, don’t get me wrong. We love our all-white kicks most days. They’re easy, dependable, and fresh as hell. However, everyone needs a little colour in our lives here and there. And what better way to spice up your shoe game than by getting them customized? A one-of-a-kind creation by JC Arenas — a relative newcomer, yes, but already making waves on the social scene after his AF1 commission for Jap-star Yuri Tomiyama.

Commissions start at HK$300 for simple designs and can go to HK$1,000+ for more elaborate etches. If this is something you’re interested in getting done, run and request it now before he gets backlogged with Christmas orders.

Note: You’ll have to provide the sneakers yourself, of course.