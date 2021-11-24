12 gifts for new parents and their tiny tots

They might already have the greatest gift in their lives but they will always appreciate a pampering treat, a helping hand and anything that’ll let them get some well-rested sleep.

I am not a new parent. But if you know of any in your life, chances are they’ve told you two things: what a magical experience their journey has been and the absolute lack of rest and sleep they’ve been having. Don’t even think about shopping or pampering or treating themselves.

So this is where you come in. They probably already own all the essentials in their meticulously organised nursery. Give them something that offers a little extra. A little love and pampering. Relaxation. Sleep. Give gifts to their new tiny tots, too.

Gifts for new parents and their little one: