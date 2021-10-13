Get your fright on at the best Halloween parties in Hong Kong

Frank’s FrankenTiki

When: 30 October, from 7pm

Price: Tickets are HK$350 online until 29 October and HK$450 at the door, with one complimentary drink included

Dreaming of somewhere spooky and tropical? Frank’s FrankenTiki party might just be your cup of tea. Or, a cup of little umbrella-garnished cocktail. Just for the occasion.

Choose between the Pi-Yi, blended from rum, lime, passionfruit, pineapple and honey; the Miami Vice, luscious with white rum, strawberries, lime juice and coconut cream; the Picky Gonzales, mostly tequila; or the Sicilian Neck Tai, dangerous with grappa, limoncello and spiced rum. Or, bring three costumed friends and try all four, along with the night’s limited-edition Tiki Snack Menu. No respectable ghoul will say no to Sweet & Sour Pork Meatballs (HK$100)!

Frank’s Italian American Social Club, Harilela House, G/F & 1/F, No. 79 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9097 9730