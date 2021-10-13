Get your fright on at the best Halloween parties in Hong Kong

Guys, gals, ghouls, gremlins (and whatever else makes your hair raise), witching hour is nigh. As we inch towards the very last legs of October, and as you put those finishing seams on your ‘Squid Game’ costume, plan ahead for Halloween (landing over a weekend this year!) with these frighteningly good parties in town.
Frank’s FrankenTiki
When: 30 October, from 7pm
Price: Tickets are HK$350 online until 29 October and HK$450 at the door, with one complimentary drink included
Dreaming of somewhere spooky and tropical? Frank’s FrankenTiki party might just be your cup of tea. Or, a cup of little umbrella-garnished cocktail. Just for the occasion.
Choose between the Pi-Yi, blended from rum, lime, passionfruit, pineapple and honey; the Miami Vice, luscious with white rum, strawberries, lime juice and coconut cream; the Picky Gonzales, mostly tequila; or the Sicilian Neck Tai, dangerous with grappa, limoncello and spiced rum. Or, bring three costumed friends and try all four, along with the night’s limited-edition Tiki Snack Menu. No respectable ghoul will say no to Sweet & Sour Pork Meatballs (HK$100)!
Frank’s Italian American Social Club, Harilela House, G/F & 1/F, No. 79 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9097 9730
Roji’s Netflix and Thrill
When: 30 October, from 9:30pm
Price: Tickets are HK$498 online and HK$598 at the door
A lot is on the line for this year’s Halloween costume. HK$3,000 worth of Roji credit, to be exact, for one lucky, very well-dressed patron of the “Netflix and Thrill” evening at the Japanese izakaya — costumed as, of course, a Netflix-inspired character. Chances are, you’re going to be seeing a lot of ‘Squid Game’ jumpsuits on the night.
Winner or not, guests of the event will be able to enjoy Roji’s greatest hits, including the briny ikura and snow crab meat seafood box (HK$268) and chicken karaage dabbed in creamy umeshu mayo (HK$118), and special spookified free-flow cocktails all night long.
Roji, G/F, 20A D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong
Aqua Luna’s Haunted Halloween Cruise
When: 30–31 October, 5:30–8:30pm
Price: Tickets are HK$400 per adult, HK$300 per child for a one-hour adventure inclusive of a complimentary cocktail or mocktail here. An extra HK$100 will accrue a selection of free-flow prosecco, wine, beer, soft drinks and juices.
The bright, blood red sails of the Aqua Luna are frighteningly in theme for a Halloween blow-out — and luck has it, it will be transformed for two evenings only for a sail into the deep, dark waters of Victoria Harbour.
Aqua Luna, Central Pier 9, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2116 8821
Aqua Spirit’s Underwater Horrors
When: 25–31 October, 9pm until late
Price: Tickets began at HK$200 here and includes one complimentary cocktail.
It’s an evening of Underwater Horrors at Aqua — a journey that begins as you cross the Victoria Harbour waters and continues with the cast of wicked pirates and terrifying aquatic monsters at the Tsim Sha Tsui venue. On the schedule: Live music from DJ Abel Rogers, surprise performances and three glorious hours of free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne. And cocktails, should you dare sample — Pirate’s Blood (HK$158), a Captain Morgan’s spiced rum and Triple Sec libation, served with raspberry purée syringe; and Dark Tide (HK$138), Tanqueray gin shaken with activated charcoal, homemade peach liqueur topped with shredded white chocolate.
Aqua, 29/F – 30/F, One Peking, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3427 2288
Steak King’s Halloween Steak Rebellion
When: 29 October, 7 until late
Price: Tickets are HK$1,250 per person here
The Godfather impressions at the ready — Steak King’s Steak Rebellion returns this Halloween with a “Gangs of New York” theme.
Your evening will start off with whisky and vodka shots in the ice bar, then a four-course dinner inclusive of freshly shucked oysters, an Iberico ham charcuterie board, Steak King’s famous dry-aged steaks and a bottle of wine — yes, one bottle each; not glass — per person.
There will be a tarot card reader on hand for any mystics and Bill the Butcher furiously hacking at steaks at the entrance. And prizes for best-dressed!
Steak King Market, The Factory Event Space, 16A Kwai Bo Industrial Building, 40 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, +852 9095 1817
Amalfitana Central’s Halloween Masquerade
When: 30 October, 10pm until late
Price: HK$330 for tickets purchased online, HK$430 at the door
Put on your alter ego, your Sasha Fierce, your bad twin for Amalfi Central’s Halloween Masquerade and get boozy at Amalfitana Central with a two-hour free-flow package, which includes standard drinks, Peroni, Santa Margherita Prosecco and soft drinks.
If those aren’t enough for the ghoul that lives inside you, order off the à la carte menu for cocktails and shots.
Amalfitana Central, G/F, Yu Yuet Lai Building, 43-55 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2688 2001
Kiki House of Marciano Halloween Ball Vol. 5
When: 30 October, 9pm–3am
Price: Tickets are HK$180 online, HK$250 at the door
Guys, gals, ghosts and ghouls, Kiki House of Marciano presents its fifth Halloween Ball for a spooky evening of voguing at the Lambda Lounge. Dress up in costume that either tricks or treats to dance-battle it out for crowning rights as the king or queen of the underworld. There’s 11 categories to chance a win, including Baby Vogue, Newway and Hair Performance — so come in something comfortable you can shimmy and slide around in.
Lambda Lounge, 108 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 9020 7338
Tropical Island Halloween at Poem
When: 30 October, 5–8pm, or 8:30–11:30pm
Price: Tickets start at HK$588 here.
For some, the biggest fright will have been having to stay land-bound all year. But, fortunately, there’s a momentary escape at Poem with the Tropical Island Halloween bash. Eyes closed, it’ll almost be like a beach party in Bali. Slip into your scariest Tiki wear and face-paint — delicious dining prizes will be given out for the best costume! — before kicking back with three hours of open bar stocked with beer, spirits, wines and tiki cocktails along with tropical snacks and appetisers. If that’s not enough, every group purchase of five made before 21 October will receive a complimentary ticket.
Poem, 5/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 6166
Happy Halloween at Zuma
When: 30 October
Zuma’s infamous free-flow brunch returns for Halloween. Details aren’t out for the whos and whats, but we’re sure it leans towards something scary with a good soundtrack. And if the contemporary Japanese restaurant’s free-flow brunches are anything to go by, it’s going to be an evening of wild, wild fun. Just remember to stow away credit cards to steer clear of any inebriated regrets later.
Zuma, Level 5 & 6, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3657 6388
The Daily Tot’s 90s Halloween Rager
When: 30 October, 9:30pm–12:30am
Price: Tickets are HK$330 here.
It’s a nostalgic trip to the 90s as The Daily Tot throws its own Halloween rager with three hours of free-flow backed by dancehall and reggae tracks spun by DJ King GNS all night long. Dress code is anything 90s, naturally, or as your favourite 90s personality. Cher from Clueless will definitely be on site. There’s a perfectly set scenario, too, should you need a little inspiration: “You’ve ordered Pizza Hut, made a trip to your local Blockbuster with your Walkman slung over.” Come in cropped tees and lots of butterfly clips.
The Daily Tot, Shop E, LG/F, Felicity Building, 58 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2366 6836
The Dispensary’s Deadly Masquerade Party
When: 29–30 October, 8pm until late
Price: Free
Spook a friend as you play pretend at The Dispensary’s Deadly Masquerade. Entry is free, with a live DJ soundtracking snazzy tunes all evening beginning from 8pm. Also, limited-edition cocktails specially concocted for Halloween, including the Bloody Vanitas (HK$148). A heady, chilli-infused Jose Cuervo Blanco Tequila-based tipple with Alipús Mezcal, rose syrup, grapefruit juice and lime, poured over a glass with frozen grapefruit skull housed within.
The Dispensary, Police Headquarters Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2848 3000