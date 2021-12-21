9 unique gifts for anyone who wants to show Hong Kong brands some love this Christmas

No “supply chain issues” if you’re buying gifts from stores right here in Hong Kong.

There are beautiful things to buy at all hours of the day; a luxury afforded to us with the invention of the World Wide Web. Thank you, Tim Berners-Lee! The global supply chain crisis, however, has dampened this luxury somewhat — uh, creamed cheese shortages, anyone? NUTELLA shortages, anyone?! — and if you, too, dear reader, are still waiting on your Black Friday shipments to arrive, well, same. Stay strong.

This year, it’s not about shopping for Christmas gifts early. It’s about shopping smart. Meaning, shopping local. Think farm-to-table, but for things. There are so many incredible local small businesses here in Hong Kong — why not finish off your To-Buy list with gifts from closer to home?

Gifts For People Who Really, Really Love Hong Kong: