Returning to Hong Kong? These are the 5 best quarantine packages to book right now

These quarantine packages promise the whole shebang.

Recently announced restrictions and further delays of inbound flights from overseas don’t exactly make it easy for Hongkongers to return home. However if you are facing time in a hotel – these are some of the best quarantine packages that you can currently book. The bright side? You now only have to make it through 14 days.

The best hotel quarantine packages

Ovolo Southside

Image courtesy of Ovolo Southside

The basics: A key player in the quarantine hotel ‘game of thrones’, Ovolo Southside continues to come out on top thanks to its thoughtful quarantine packages that are keeping Hongkongers somewhat sane throughout their stay. Since inception, Ovolo’s Quarantine Concierge 3.0 has recently been upgraded to ensure physical and mental health are at the forefront. Hosted by small businesses, guests will have full access to its ‘MasterClass programme,’ providing access to daily classes ranging from meditation to HIIT. The package also includes a variety of healthy meals, happy hour and snacks as well as a free mini-bar, unlimited Wi-Fi, Alexa and Apple TV, mindfulness kits and a bottle of farewell bubbles — on the house.

The food: 28 options per week, four choices per day. Ovolo Southside has recently revamped its menu to give as much variety as possible. Have a dietary restriction? Let the team know in advance and the menu can easily be modified to suit Keto diets, Halal options and all other requests.



The optional extras: Have your own exercise equipment delivered for a fee of HK$500 or borrow Ovolo’s choice of fitness bikes (HK$1,350) or walking pad (K$1,500). Additional items such as microwaves, desks, coffee machines, a larger fridge and smaller gym equipment can also be arranged.

The selling point: Unlike many quarantine hotels that have sealed off windows and balcony doors, Ovolo allows (and encourages!) you to open your windows and let that fresh air flow. Plus… there’s happy hour.

The cost: From HK$680 per night, accommodating stays through to 31 July 2022.

More details here.

Ovolo Southside, 64 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Aberdeen, Hong Kong

Nina Hotel Island South

Image courtesy of Nina Hotel Island South

The basics: Wong Chuk Hang’s Nina Hotel Island South is another contender south of the Island ensuring that guests are comfortable and happy throughout their stay. Boasting views of the ocean and lush greens towards The Peak, its robots ‘Genie, Gena and Genus’ are on standby to deliver you special surprises along the way, including the delivery of three meals per day.



The food: The quarantine package includes three meals per day. The menus are set with the option of standard, vegetarian, halal, healthy and kids’ menus.

The optional extras: Guests can ask to reserve exercise equipment prior to their stay, including a cross-trainer (from HK$1,400), stationary bike (from HK$1,000), yoga mat (HK$200) and resistance bands (HK$200). Wooden puzzles (HK$100), Nespresso coffee machines with 30 capsules (HK$800) and upgrades to your in-room dining menu (HK$1,700) can all be reserved in advance.

The selling point: Suites are available with balconies, and guests have the rare option of booking two bedrooms with a connecting door (should you arrive on the same flight with family or friends).

The cost: From HK$950, accommodating stays through to 31 July 2022.

More details here.

Nina Hotel Island South, 55 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Aberdeen, Hong Kong

Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

The basics: The ‘Quarantine with Kerry’ package is another popular choice for those returning to Hong Kong. Known for its top-notch harbour vistas and ‘people watching’ pool views, The Kerry’s all-inclusive quarantine package provides entertainment in all forms, including massage lessons, yoga classes and even virtual wine tastings.

The food: Catering to a variety of dietary needs, the package includes full-board (three meals per day) as well as the option to choose from a special in-room dining menu (afternoon tea, anyone?), as well as delivery from the hotel’s Dockyard restaurant via their in-house app.



The optional extras: Whether it’s cleaning supplies or unlimited Nespresso capsules that you’re after, if there’s anything you need during your stay, The Kerry can usually accommodate.

The selling point: Unmatched views. And complimentary cake.

The cost: From HK$1,906 per night, accommodating stays through to 31 July 2022.

More details here.

Kerry Hotel Hong Kong, 38 Hung Luen Road, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong

W Hong Kong

The basics: Reframing mandatory quarantine as a chance to rest, relax and unwind, W Hong Kong’s quarantine package features “harbour or city views, daily eats, in-room equipment and interactive Zoom classes.” Guests will be treated to a complimentary mini bar, use of coffee and tea making facilities and the promise of goose down duvets and 400 thread count sheets.

The food: The package is full board, with meals prepared by the hotel’s culinary team — so you know they’ll be tasty. Vegetarian options are also available.

The optional extras: Recreational games and fitness gadgets are available on request, as well as a whole host of virtual dining, fitness and activity classes such as detox yoga, wine tastings and coffee making. Costs are available upon enquiry.

The selling point: Great views and spacious rooms aside, W Hong Kong’s exclusive “Refuel Retreat Programme”, promises a series of daily virtual activities on Zoom to keep mind, body and soul active during your time at the hotel.

The cost: From HK$2,300 per night, accommodating stays through to 31 July 2022.

More details here.

W Hong Kong, 1 Austin Road West Kowloon Station, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Hotel Indigo Hong Kong Island

Image courtesy of Hotel Indigo

The basics: Boutique Hotel Indigo’s floor-to-ceiling windows and unusual artsy decor makes this a unique choice for quarantining guests. Perks such as Nespresso coffee machines, Bang and Olufsen speakers and Crabtree and Evelyn amenities, are sure to help lighten the mood — as will all of that natural light.

The food: Hotel Indigo’s quarantine package is inclusive of all meals.

The optional extras: Available upon enquiry.

The selling point: Extra treats! While stocks last, guests can enjoy a fully stocked mini bar upon arrival.

The cost: From HK$1,390 per night, accommodating stays through to 31 July 2022.

More details here.

Hotel Indigo Hong Kong Island, 246 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Featured and hero image credit to Ovolo Hotels via Instagram