Over the Moon: The best lantern displays in Hong Kong for Mid-Autumn Festival 2021

Tai O Lantern Festival

For a couple weeks each year, the sleepy fishing village of Tai O is set aglow with rainbow lanterns, dotted above local stalls and woven between the narrow streets for Mid-Autumn Festival.

Organised by local art group Tai O Fei Mao Li, the 2,500 spherical lanterns are hand-painted by various communities in Hong Kong and arranged by Tai O locals and volunteers. Catch the mesmerising lighting ceremony each day from 6:30pm – 9pm until 30 September.

Take note: The lantern lighting ceremony will not take place on 21 and 22 September due to overcrowding in the village in respect of celebrating residents.

Tai O Lantern Festival, Kat Hing Street, Tai O, Lantau, New Territories, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of @katy_chibi / Instagram