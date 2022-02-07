Luxury Picnics: 4 companies creating Instagrammable set-ups and spreads

As Zooey Deschanel once said: “Nothing’s better than a picnic.”

With bars, restaurants and our usual jaunts currently facing a wave of government restrictions, we’re spending more time on the beach and out in parks than ever before (at an appropriate social distance, of course). While we love an old-fashioned gingham blanket and a Marks and Spencer’s cheese board, we’re all for levelling up our picnicking experience when it comes to celebrating those special occasions. Bridal and baby showers, birthdays and proposals have never looked more fit for our feeds thanks to these luxury picnics.

Celebrating? Book one of these luxury picnics for your next event:

Al Fresco HK

Founded by friends Jess and Tracy, Al Fresco HK invites you to escape the concrete jungle and spend some much needed time with family and friends. Offering premium picnic setups as well as indoor decoration services, the duo are on hand to help with even the smallest of details. With plenty of locations to choose from across Hong Kong (parks and beaches being the most popular!) and entirely customisable experiences, choose from an array of accessories for an extra special touch. Think: balloon arches, games and gift boxes.

Picnic packages start from HK$600 for two guests for three hours; indoor decoration services can be provided for birthdays (HK$800), anniversaries (HK$1,000) and proposals (HK$1,299).

Get in touch via their Instagram for more details.

Picnicking by Misaka

Specialising in luxury picnics, Picnicking by Misaka has a package to spice up every occasion. From engagements to birthdays, bridal, baby showers as well as staycations and simply ‘just because’, every part of the planning process is handled in-house and promises a flawless (and super Instagrammable) soirée. Opt for a ‘Luxe’ or ‘Basic’ package and pick and choose your extras; whether you need a photographer to capture those special moments, or simply can’t do without giant Jenga or a rattan sofa, everything has been thought of down to the last small white teepee.

Prices start from HK$550 for a basic package for two people.

More details here.

Picnic Day HK

Ticking all of the boxes when it comes to highly Instagrammable days out, small business Picnic Day was born simply out of a love for picnicking around Hong Kong. With the freedom to choose your location (as long as it’s comfortable, convenient and, of course, picturesque), the couple-slash-business partners offer two unique packages: Picnic Day Tea and Movie Picnic Night. From taking care of the set-up to providing delicious tea, cakes and scones, movie night snacks and drinks, all you have to do is show up and soak in those stunning skyline views.

Tea packages start from HK$650 for a morning session and HK$850 for an afternoon session; movie packages run in the evening and are priced from HK$600. Both packages include set up, drinks and food for two people, with the option to add on extra guests for HK$100 per person.

Get in touch via their Instagram for more details.

Luscious Boards & Picnics

Discovery Bay based luxury picnicking company Luscious Boards & Picnics is the perfect choice for pretty much any occasion worth celebrating. On a mission to deliver hassle-free and one-of-a-kind experiences, the company provides everything you need from themed decor, tableware and personalised graphics to charcuterie boards, fresh flowers and drinks. Choose from the the ‘Gold’ (just the picnic set-up) or ‘Diamond’ package (inclusive of food and drink) and a whole variety of adult and children themes. Think ‘Mediterranean Vibes’, ‘Gold and Glamorous’ and ‘All Day Rosé’ — to name but a few.

Prices start from HK$1,600 for a Gold package for two people and HK$2,700 for a Diamond package for two.

Get in touch via their Instagram for more details.

Hero and featured image courtesy of Al Fresco HK