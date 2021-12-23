Countdown to 2022 at these 10 New Year’s Eve parties in Hong Kong

Don’t drop the ball when the ball drops — get your tickets now.

And just like that, 2022 is a mere week away. While 2021 seemed to breeze by quickly, we’re so excited for what the new year has in store for us all. All your achievements, pursuits and even the mistakes of this past year should be shared with your loved ones and friends. Celebrate your growth in 2021 with an unforgettable night at one of these upcoming New Year’s Eve events.

It’s always the more the merrier, so instead of spending the evening alone, make sure to read on, plan an extravagant night and party on to welcome the brand new year!

Ring in the new year at these parties in Hong Kong:

Terrible Baby: Y2K22 New Year’s Eve Party When: 31 December, from 10pm Price: Super Early Bird tickets are HK$380 here. Early Bird tickets are HK$440 here. General Admission is HK$500 here. At the Y2K22 New Year’s Eve party, get ready to dance all night to a millennium throwback playlist of 2000s hits. The mix of classics and bangers will definitely get you on the dance floor. In addition to a strong lineup of bands and a DJ hosting the night, all ticket types will grant free-flow on selected drinks throughout the evening. Don’t delay — grab an Early Bird ticket while you can! Terrible Baby, 4/F, Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road Kowloon, Hong Kong

Roji: Countdown to 2022 New Year’s Eve Celebration When: 31 December, from 10pm to 1am Price: Standard package for HK$598 here, Premium package for HK$898 here. After dinner service, Roji switches up the scene for a stylish New Year’s Eve soirée, ready to boogie until the ball drops! The variety of free-flow package options grant you three hours of non-stop refills, ready to last you until the big final countdown into the new year. A live DJ will be blasting your favourites all night long to keep everyone grooving on the dance floor. Roji, G/F, 20A D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong

Foxglove: No Time To Die — Striking Celebration to Ring in 2022 When: 31 December, from 7:30pm to 10pm (free-flow champagne starts at 10pm) Price: Early Bird dinner with free-flow HK$1,900; Regular seat guaranteed at HK$2,200; Standing tickets include three hours of free-flow: Early Bird: HK$900, Regular: HK$1,000. Toasting to the new year with unlimited glasses of champagne or martinis, guests can enjoy some unique performances of South African music. This year, Foxglove brings you two parties: a decadent Chinese set dinner by chef Tim, followed by hours of dancing into 2022 with bottomless Moët & Chandon Champagne. If Moët is not your glass of Champagne, Foxglove will be serving classic and dirty martinis — shaken, not stirred — and beers to keep your feet moving throughout the night. And with a party inspired by the latest 007 movie, Foxglove has set a dress code worthy of Bond himself. Get in the spirit and dress up in your most elegant gold and black outfits! Reservations can be made by contacting reservation@foxglovehk.com Foxglove, 2/F Printing House, 6 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong

Madame Fù: Deluxe Night Brunch & New Year’s Eve Menu When: 31 December, from 8:30pm to 12:30am (night brunch package), free flow from 10:30pm Price: HK$1,580 for night-brunch package here, inclusive of four hours of free-flow. HK$680 for two-hour free-flow party here. With 2022 right around the corner, Madame Fù has prepared a celebration for New Year’s Eve, a spectacular night of elegance and appreciation. Whether you prefer a relaxing dinner with a bottle of Champagne or a crazy dance party, Madame Fù has you covered for both. The night brunch starts with Madame Fù’s signature golden pork belly, alongside an appetiser of turkey and kale salad. Following is a main course of either a fresh Boston lobster with soup or Madame Fù’s slow roasted turkey. Finally, a chocolate fireworks delight dessert tops things off. At 10:30pm, the soirée begins with live music, vocalists, Sax Duo VoSSA and elegant dancers. For HK$680, you can enjoy 2 hours of free-flow until the grand finale of the countdown into 2022. Madame Fù, 3/F, Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, No. 10 Hollywood Road, Central District, Hong Kong

Ozone: New Year’s Eve Countdown Party When: 31 December, from 10pm to 2am Price: HK$398 includes one glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Table booking packages start at HK$3,988. Preparing to welcome in 2022, Ozone presents their New Year’s Eve Countdown Party with free-flow champagne, impressive DJ sets and laser shows that will get everyone in the mood for a new year. Before the party begins, Ozone offers a luxurious buffet to celebrate the end of the year. With a live Raclette Cheese station flowing throughout the dinner, Ozone also serves a selection of fresh seafood including Boston lobster, snow crab and assorted sashimi on ice. For the meat lovers, there’s also a variety of lamb, chicken, scallops and more! Ozone will make sure you go into the new year on a happy full stomach. If you have a sweet tooth, Ozone has you covered as well. Guests can watch the chef prepare the desserts, including warm cinnamon waffles — a highlight. There’s also an ice cream station and an assortment of cakes. Make reservations at +852 2263 2270 Ozone, Level 118, ICC, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong

aqua, H Zentre: Blue & Gold Party When: 31 December, from 9:30pm to 12:30am Price: HK$988 online; HK$1,288 at the door Celebrating both the New Year and aqua’s brand new location at H Zentre in Tsim Sha Tsui, aqua brings you an electrifying party with the theme blue and gold! Past aqua’s dazzling mirrored catwalk, a glamorous dining room awaits. Be ready to dance and drink into the new year with free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne, cocktails and booming music from live DJs. aqua, 17/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Little Bao HK: A RAD NYE When: 31 December, from 9pm Price: HK$800 here Little Bao HK bids farewell to 2021 at their Causeway Bay venue with free-flow alcohol, specialty cocktails by Fernet Hunter and competitive games for everyone to participate and win awesome prizes. With only a limited number of tickets, make sure to get yours before they sell out. Little Bao Diner, 9 Kingston Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Ask For Alonzo: Midnight NYE Brunch When: 31 December from 6pm till late Price: HK$888 +10% here Sending the year off in Italian splendour, join Alonzo Mangipasta at Ask For Alonzo Soho for an amazing night! You can count on Alonzo to keep your glass full through the evening, with an open bar flowing drinks until 1am. Make sure to fuel yourself with canapés and bites served from 6pm to midnight. For the grand countdown, Ask For Alonzo presents a Midnight Negroni Cake with sparklers and negroni shots — more drinking! Ask for Alonzo Soho, 1GF, Grandview Garden, 18 Bridges Street, Soho, Hong Kong

Amalfitana: New Year’s Eve Countdown with DJ Noel When: 31 December from 10pm to 12am Price: HK$550 (includes free flow) here DJ Noel takes over the decks to toast to the new year at Amalfitana Central with an epic dance party and free-flow alcohol. Glasses of special bubbly will make the rounds as midnight approaches. Amalfitana, Yu Yuet Lai Building, Shops D&E, G/F, 43-55 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong