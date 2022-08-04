What’s On: The best things to do this August in Hong Kong

It seems like if it’s not scorching with sunshine, it’s pouring with rain this August. Just in case you need inspiration with planning your weekend itineraries when a trip to the beach gets cancelled, hers’s a very handy directory of what to do, where to go and who to visit this August. Check back for updates!
Things to do in Hong Kong this August
This Weekend: 6-7 August
Whats Good Music Awards 2022
When: 6 August
Whats Good Music Awards is Hong Kong’s first award show dedicated to local hip-hop and R&B artists, co-founded by Phat and JBS of 24Herbs. Starring 400 artist and industry names, the live ceremony held at Wan Chai’s Exhibition Centre will feature 35 awards along with performances from familiar names — also featured in LSA’s Tuning In — including Luna is a Bep, MastaMic and TXMIYAMA.
Get tickets here. See more August live concerts and events.
Hall 5BC, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Look Up & Beyond Summer Market
When: 6 to 7 August, 12 to 7pm
The Java Apple has always been significant to Lee Gardens; the Lee family planted apple seeds from their hometown in Guangdong during the neighbourhood’s early days. As such, a litter of java apple-themed treats can be found at Lee Garden’s Look Up & Beyond Summer Market this weekend, which takes after the theme of Java Apples. There’s vegan java apple ice pops from Nice Pops; a java apple mocktail from Magnolia Lab. Also on site, live busking featuring local musicians, a java apple origami workshop, street performers, and an showcase of 27 brands which, while not geared specifically to the apple theme, will showcase a range of artisan products lovingly made by local creators.
More about the Summer Market here.
Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2907 5227
Next Weekend: 13 to 14 August
Taro Festival at Nan Fung Place
When: Through 19 August
Humble root vegetable taro takes centre stage in this single-ingredient showcase by Nan Fung Place. The Taro Festival, preceded by the popular Mochi Festival, take cues from various international cuisines to present the lavender-purple ingredient in various delectable pastries. Working with over 30 local Instagram patisseries, the exclusive selection of over 50 different taro treats range from taro mille crepes, macarons, mooncakes, cannolis, short cakes and egg rolls.
More about Nan Fung Place’s Taro Festival here.
The ANNEX, 2/F, Nan Fung Place, Central, Hong Kong
Through the month of August:
Drunk Elephant’s first Hong Kong counter at SOGO Causeway Bay
Tiffany Masterson’s candy-coloured beauty brand Drunk Elephant is well-known for its conscious range of skincare that actively avoids the “Suspicious 6”, ingredients that are believed to be the root cause of most skin issues. The skin-friendly formulation has landed in Causeway Bay’s SOGO with its first beauty counter doused in the signature neon, offering an interactive experience for the full skin, body and hair collection. The venue is also fitted with a Smoothie Bar to customise a personalised selection for your skin.
Counter No. B1-06A, B1/F, Old Wing, SOGO Causeway Bay, 555 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2833 8338
HULA Flash Sale
When: Through August
There’s a flash sale currently happening over at circular fashion brand HULA. Shop their premium selection of pre-loved luxury brands at the Wong Chuk Hang warehouse where all clothings, bags, shoes and accessories are currently priced up to 80 percent off. You’ll be guaranteed to find all sorts of exciting gems, including vintage Chanel, coveted Hermès, new-season Fendi and now-trending Dior. And you’ll be doing good for the environment, too.
More information here
HULA Warehouse, 5A Evergreen Industrial Building, 12 Yip Fat Street, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong
Art Karnival at K11 Musea
When: Through 11 September
K11 returns with its spectacular Art Karnival this summer, showcasing an expanded selection of world-class artworks and installations scattered within the glamorous corridors of K11 Musea.
This edition is set in changing, blurring, and playing on expected perspectives with surreal pieces that’ll prompt a double, maybe even triple, take. Try it yourself at the table-long cake illusion set with 20 common everyday object remodelled as confectionary.
Browse more of the collection here.
K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Stay tuned for more events happening in August.