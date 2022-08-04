What’s On: The best things to do this August in Hong Kong

Look Up & Beyond Summer Market

When: 6 to 7 August, 12 to 7pm

The Java Apple has always been significant to Lee Gardens; the Lee family planted apple seeds from their hometown in Guangdong during the neighbourhood’s early days. As such, a litter of java apple-themed treats can be found at Lee Garden’s Look Up & Beyond Summer Market this weekend, which takes after the theme of Java Apples. There’s vegan java apple ice pops from Nice Pops; a java apple mocktail from Magnolia Lab. Also on site, live busking featuring local musicians, a java apple origami workshop, street performers, and an showcase of 27 brands which, while not geared specifically to the apple theme, will showcase a range of artisan products lovingly made by local creators.

More about the Summer Market here.

Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2907 5227