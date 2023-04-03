10 most incredible things to do in Hong Kong this month

Finally, it’s springtime. And what better way to launch yourself into longer days than by taking advantage of all the best cultural happenings in the city? Last month, Hong Kong was packed with art-related events, and the various art and cultural experiences continue this month too! However, if you’ve had your fair share of art, there are still other things to do in the city. Besides, the return of many flagship events—maskless and no social distancing rules—is undoubtedly a cause for celebration.

And to ensure you don’t miss one, we’ve rounded up the best things to do in Hong Kong this month. Our guide covers it all whether you want to watch the many cultural events or a new movie. Make it a date, take a friend along, or go by yourself—there’s plenty to soak in.

Best things to do in Hong Kong this April

1. City as Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K11 MUSEA (@k11musea)

City as Studio is the region’s first significant exhibition of graffiti and street art. It features over 100 works by more than 30 artists, showcasing the depth of the graffiti and art scene across generations, styles, and regions. The exhibition highlights the history of graffiti and street art, from its emergence in the subway yards and parking lots in 1970s New York to its rise today. The works of pivotal pioneers such as Feb 5 Freddy, FUTURA, and Jean-Michel Basquiat are among the highlights. Meanwhile, the works of KAWS and AIKO document how the scene has evolved.

When: Now until May 14

Where: 6/F, Kunsthalle, K11 Art and Cultural Centre, K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

2. Songkran Festival

The Songkran Festival returns for the first time in three years in Kowloon City, also known locally as ‘Little Thailand’. Songkran is one of the most important festivals in Thailand, held during the Thai New Year. During the festival, people smear white powder and splash water on each other, as these symbolise new beginnings. You can expect the same celebrations in Hong Kong, using water guns, water balloons, and buckets. Other activities to watch out for include a Thai dance performance, a Thai massage experience, and a mini concert!

When: April 9

Where: Carpenter Road Football Stadium, Kowloon City, Hong Kong

3. Fashion InStyle

Calling all fashionistas! Fashion InStyle is the one-stop platform for exhibitors and buyers to see the next big thing in the fashion world. This year, the event is taking place under a brand new ‘Exhibition+’ hybrid format. Browse through the range of accessories, chic apparel, and fabrics. You also get the chance to see emerging young designers, who will be presenting their creations.

When: April 19 to 22

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

4. ‘Cartier and Women’ Exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 香港故宮文化博物館 Hong Kong Palace Museum (@hongkongpalacemuseum)

This first-of-its-kind exhibition takes you back to Cartier’s influence in history. There will be about 300 dazzling creations by Cartier for the show, including jewellery, watches, objects, accessories, and archival records from the 19th century to the present day. But the exhibition isn’t just about jewellery and accessories but also about art. It highlights how Chinese art and art from other parts of the world inspired Cartier’s creations.

When: April 14 to August 14

Where: Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Drive, West Kowloon, Hong Kong

5. Freespace Dance 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freespace 自由空間 (@freespace_wk)

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) is hosting Freespace Dance 2023 starting this month. It’s the inaugural edition of a new annual dance festival in the district, highlighting local and international contemporary dance workers. Taking place over a month, there will be stage performances by women choreographers from different generations and cultures.

The performances offer a fresh perspective on gender and power. Some highlights include Double Happiness: The Promise of Red, choreographed and performed by dance artist Mui Cheuk-yin. It combines dance, text, and music, drawing on a series of traditional Southern Chinese wedding rituals. Another performance to watch is Crowd, a slow-motion dance choreographed by French-Austrian, Gisèle Vienne. It digs deep into desire and power between groups and individuals.

When: April 14 to May 7

Where: Various venues across the West Kowloon Cultural District

6. Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 香港文化博物館 Hong Kong Heritage Museum (@heritagemuseum.hk)

To put Hong Kong’s unique pop culture into the spotlight, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department is launching the city’s first-ever annual Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival. It hopes to introduce the golden era of Hong Kong’s pop culture scene, which emerged in the 1980s and 1990s, to the young generation. Numerous events are happening during the festival, including pop concerts, thematic exhibitions, film screenings and more. Some highlights include a dedicated exhibit of Hong Kong superstar Leslie Cheung titled “Miss You Much Leslie”, an indie pop concert, and a film screening of Who’s the Woman, Who’s the Man. Visit the official website for more details.

When: Starting April 22

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

7. Thai Select Carnival

The Thai new year festivities continue with the first Thai Select Carnival. The event will see the streets of Lan Kwai Fong transformed into a mini-Thailand for one day only. There will be over 30 Thai brands highlighting various wellness and travel products and services. Visitors will also get the chance to taste mouth-watering Thai dishes like grilled satay skewers and chicken rice, as well as desserts, at the carnival’s F&B stalls. Grab the chance to sip on Thai beer or crack open a refreshing coconut.

When: April 22

Where: Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong

8. Hong Kong Whisky Festival 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong (@intercongshk)

This year’s edition of the Hong Kong Whisky Festival is aiming to be the biggest ever. As it takes place across two days, the festival will give attendees a chance to explore, learn, and enjoy diverse whiskies in a different setting. Stay tuned for more details on the official website.

When: April 29 to 30

Where: Intercontinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, 70 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

9. BOOKED: Hong Kong Art Book Fair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大館 Tai Kwun (@taikwun.hk)

Tai Kwun Contemporary’s BOOKED: Hong Kong Art Book Fair will be held later this month. It’s the perfect event for bibliophiles, art publishers, and contemporary artists to visit. The large-scale art book fair will have about 80-100 exhibitors and have art, artists’ books, photo books, art magazines, and related creative work on display. In addition, there will be a series of programmes including talks, performances, workshops, and special displays.

When: April 28 to May 1

Where: Tai Kwun Contemporary, JC Contemporary, Block 20, Tai Kwun, Central, Hong Kong

10. Viva Paradise After the Apocalypse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AXA安盛 – Hong Kong and Macau (@axahongkong)

DPR Live and DPR Ian from DPR (Dream Perfect Regine), an independent, multi-genre music and video group from South Korea are heading to Hong Kong. The group contributed to the soundtrack for the movie, Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as performed in various music festivals around the world including Coachella. The two members are teaming up with Hong Kong artists Gareth T., Chinky Eyes, and Dereck Chan for their first show at AXA x Wonderland.

When: April 28

Where: West Kowloon Cultural District

Which of these events are you excited about?

(Featured and hero image credit: songkranhk/Facebook)