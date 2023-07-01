10 coolest things to do in Hong Kong this month

It is already July, and it is time to make all those exciting plans for summer—if you haven’t already. If travel is not in the pipeline, don’t fret. There are plenty of great things to do in our fair city. And while it’s never a bad idea to secure a table at one of the best restaurants in Hong Kong or spend an evening in one of the quirky themed restaurants, many new exciting pop-ups and events are happening this month.

Two of the biggest annual summer events are returning. You can enjoy them mask-free for the first time in three years! While bibliophiles can rejoice at the Hong Kong Book Fair, anime fans can shop for the latest merchandise at the Ani-Com & Games. If you love to party, it is time to get boozy at the water-themed events this month. Also, don’t miss the cultural events showcasing Hong Kong’s unique heritage.

Still in need of some more inspiration? Check out our roundups of the best new cafes or make a reservation at one of the city’s latest innovative bars. We guarantee you’ll find something up your alley regardless of what you’re looking for.

So, what are you waiting for? Bookmark these events happening throughout July and get out there!

Best things to do in Hong Kong this month

1. Hong Kong Dance Company: “Rebirth and Transcendence” Showcase

The Hong Kong Dance Company is bringing their thematic dance performances with the motif, “Rebirth and Transcendence” at K11 Musea this July. The exclusive showcase will deliver an untrammelled spirit in dance through a unique experience. Every Saturday in July, marvel at segments of dance pieces featuring novel choreography that blends traditional and contemporary practice.

When: July 1, 8, 29

Where: Gold Ball, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

2. Harbour Chill Carnival

The Harbour Chill Carnival has got your weekend plans sorted. The music-themed carnival allows attendees to enjoy a range of street and X-Games performances in addition to five free-to-attend attractions. Groove to different themed musical performances every weekend from Asia Power to DJ Nights. Of course, a carnival isn’t complete without food and drinks so be sure to keep yourself well fed!

When: Every weekend until August 6

Where: HarbourChill, Water Sports and Recreation Precinct, Wan Chai Temporary Promenade

3. The Great Pistachio Palooza

Nan Fung Place is hosting the third annual IG Food Gala, an event that showcases the delicious creations of Instagram foodies and small businesses. Following the themes of mochi and taro from the past, this year’s edition focuses on pistachio! The Great Pistachio Extravaganza features 12 Instagram shops and offers more than 50 delectable delights for visitors to try and buy! Expect to see brands such as LAMLAMLI (86k followers), Chill Taiwan (24k followers), and Moono (19k followers) selling their best pistachio-flavoured creations.

When: Now until July 14

Where: Shop L1-3-5, 1/F, Nan Fung Place, 173 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong

4. Au Soleil Pool Party – Fall for Pink Rosé

Head to Le Méridien Hong Kong Cyberport’s special edition of Au Soleil Pool Party! Make the most of your time with music, performances, and rosé and soak in the stunning ocean views from the hotel’s outdoor pool. Snap photos with your stylish swimwear (dress code is pink) and jive to the pulsating beats from DJ Bella. Don’t forget to dig into the all-you-can-ear sumptuous barbecue buffet as well! Choose from five special packages, some of which include three hours of free-flowing rosé, sparkling wine and house liquors.

When: July 8 from 12:30 pm to 7 pm

Where: Le Méridien Hong Kong Cyberport, 100 Cyberport Road, Cyberport, Hong Kong

5. Ocean Park X AEON Card: emoji Summer Splash

Prepare for a summer like no other as Ocean Park’s iconic Summer Splash returns this year with an added twist! As Ocean Park’s Applause Pavilion transforms into a graffiti city prepare your water guns and make a splash at the combat zone or enjoy live DJ performances at the Summer Splash Foam Party. While Summer Splash takes place, Ocean Park is still open seven days a week, so enjoy a range of activities, rides, and night shows.

When: July 8 to August 27

Where: Ocean Park, 180 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Aberdeen, Hong Kong

6. Paradiso Pop-up at DarkSide

Prior to Asia’s 50 Best Bars award presentation in Hong Kong, Rosewood Hong Kong’s DarkSide is hosting an exclusive pop-up by Paradiso. It’s a speakeasy cocktail bar from Barcelona which topped the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2022. It’s renowned for its avant-garde cocktails that marry creativity, sustainability, and playfulness. Owner and head bartender, Giacomo Giannotti is joining Rosewood Hong Kong’s director of bars, Simone Rossi to recreate world-class signature mixes—for two nights only!

When: July 16 and 17, from 9 pm to 12 am

Where: DarkSide, 2/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

7. Hong Kong Book Fair

Bookworms, get ready! The city’s biggest book-related event is happening this month with the theme of Children’s and Young Adult Literature. The Hong Kong Book Fair returns with more than 760 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions. Grab your favourite books or discover new titles from the wide selection available. The Eight Seminar Series continue to be a highlight this year, in addition to overseas speakers for the English and International Reading Seminar Series. Don’t miss out on this literature extravaganza!

When: July 19 to 25

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

8. Tai Kwun’s Vital Signs Exhibition

This new exhibition at Tai Kwun celebrates Hong Kong’s unique and distinctive visual identity through its iconic neon heritage. The exhibition invites contemporary neon practitioners to follow in the footsteps of pioneering neon masters to keep the craft alive. Visitors get the chance to appreciate the sheer size of over 20 neon signs at Duplex Studio, most of which have been conserved and recommissioned by Tetra Neon Exchange. Therefore, they are on public display for the first time. Meanwhile, the Laundry Steps transforms into an electrified streetscape surrounded by five original Hong Kong neon signs.

When: Now until September 30 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Block 01, Duplex Studio and Laundry Steps, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

9. Ani-Com & Games

The biggest event showcasing Japanese animation, comics, and games is back! The four-day event draws in fans of animation, comics, video games, and cosplay. See (and purchase) the latest merchandise or take a photo with your favourite cosplayer. Don’t miss musical performances and cosplay competitions as well.

When: July 29 to August 2

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

10. Lan Kwai Fong Beer and Music Festival

Close off the month with a weekend of drinking and music at the Lan Kwai Fong Beer and Music Festival. To make summer even more memorable, Lan Kwai Fong Group is adding more entertainment—and booze—to the iconic street. Check out over 60 booths of beer vendors, ranging from big beer brands to smaller craft names. What’s more, sumptuous food, drinks, games, activities, and giveaways will keep you entertained!

When: July 30 and 31

Where: Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong