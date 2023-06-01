11 unmissable events to catch in Hong Kong this month

Say hello to June! Time flies and we’re already halfway through the year. With the summer comes plenty of Hong Kong events to attend. While many might not like to head out amidst the scorching heat, the good news is that there are a lot of things to do in Hong Kong—indoors!

This month, coffeeholics and art lovers are in for a treat. And those who love a good live performance also have various events to head to, whether it is classical music or hip-hop. Still looking for things to do in Hong Kong? Just take a look at our top picks and your calendar will be filled in no time! All you have to do is put on your best outfit and stay hydrated.

Hong Kong events: The best things you can’t miss in June

1. Hong Kong Jockey Club Music Festival

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) is spicing up your Wednesdays this June all the way to July with its new music festival. As part of the Happy Wednesday happenings, the festival is celebrating dance festival culture with a range of musical acts. Of course, that’s in combination with horseracing! To kick things off, the first event puts the spotlight on Afrobeat featuring the energetic duo, Afroseas. Brit Pop, a summer carnival, and more will follow. In addition to great music, HKJC is also serving up different themed foods. For instance, Pita Gyros during Mykonos Madness or pork pies during Brit pop night.

When: June 7, 14, 28 and July 6, 12

Where: Happy Valley Racecourse, Wong Chung Road, Happy Valley, Hong Kong

2. K11 Musea’s Coffee Journey

The best way to start your morning is with a good cup of coffee. So, take the time to learn more about coffee at K11 Musea’s Coffee Journey. The event provides an immersive experience for all coffee connoisseurs, from workshops by industry professionals to weekend market pop-ups, and coffee tastings. The coffee-themed bazaar features 19 pop-ups showcasing international and homegrown coffee-related labels and goods. To tantalise your taste buds, snacks are also available to munch on. Don’t miss it!

When: Now until June 4

Where: 6/F, K11 Art & Culture Centre, Victoria Docksde, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

3. Cantabile presents Hayao Miyazaki and Japanese Anime Culture

Cantabile Symphony Orchestra and Chorus is taking guests on a trip down memory lane through spectacular musical performances. The concert features Japanese animation that made an enormous impact on the lives of adults and children alike. Serving as a tribute to all authors, manga comic artists, and animators, the concert showcases the influence of anime through different generations.

When: June 4 to 5

Where: Concert Hall, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

4. MASIWEI Live in Hong Kong

MASIWEI is heading to Hong Kong as part of his Asia and Australia tour. The artist is a member of the popular group, Higher Brothers under the 88Rising banner. They have been widely credited for catapulting Chinese hip-hop into the scene. As the leader of the group, MASIWEI writes and produces several songs. Catch MASIWEI in Hong Kong and see his unforgettable performance!

When: June 6

Where: Rotunda 2, KITEC

5. SummerFest 2023

SummerFest returns for the seventh year, bigger than ever! Experience 25 special activities related to the theme “Fun in the Sun”—free of charge. The 45-day event boasts a plethora of programmes including a special exhibition, family-themed activities, game booths, and meditation classes. A number of outdoor concerts are also available to join in the fun!

When: June 9 to July 23

Where: Central Harbourfront Event Space

6. Graphic Design in Japan 2022 (Hong Kong Edition)

PMQ and Japan Graphic Assocation are joining hands to host Graphic Design in Japan 2022 (Hong Kong Edition). The first exhibition outside of Japan, the event showcases more than 300 designs from various artists. Alongside the exhibition, there are also design-related dialogues, designer-led guided tours, and different workshops. Grab this opportunity to appreciate the beauty of graphic design and how it’s applied to different aspects of daily life.

When: Until June 11

Where: SG09-SG14, G/F, Staunton, PMQ, 25 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong

7. Project After 6: Mou Man Tai

Project After 6: Mou Man Tai is a concept musical inspired by the minutiae of everyday life in Hong Kong. It sheds light on the love-hate sentiment that Hongkongers feel towards the city. After all, the phrase “Mou5 man6 tai4” roughly translates to “Sure, no problem!” and encapsulates the can-do Hong Kong spirit. Expect the musical to be filled with things you can find in Hong Kong— “super tutors”, tai tai, and more. There are 14 original songs penned by BAFTA and Emmy award-winning composer, Nick Harvey who draws inspiration from uniquely Hong Kong elements.

When: June 16 20 24

Where: ArtisTree, 1/F, Cambridge House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

8. Fit & Well Festival 2.0

This year’s edition of the Fit & Well Festival is a two-night event featuring a dance party and a moonlight yoga event. The festival aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle for the community. So, attendees can look forward to a range of activities that suit different fitness levels and interests. The dance party offers an engaging blend of high-energy cardio and Bollywood dance classes. Meanwhile, the yoga event allows participants to experience the joy of yoga through different poses under the moon and stars.

When: June 16 and July 17

Where: Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central Hong Kong

9. Phillips Presents WAST3D POT3NTIAL in Hong Kong

Following the tremendous success of a pop-up exhibition of artist Brett Crawford’s works in Singapore, Phillips is hosting its own exhibition this month. Taking place at the newly opened Asia headquarters in West Kowloon Culture District, the exhibition marks Crawford’s first solo show in Asia. A series of canvases and sculptures are available for purchase through Phillips’ Private Sales. There is also an on-site pop-up shop featuring a range of exclusive merchandise. Crawford’s work spans painting, sculpture, design, and street murals. It is a cultural exchange between art, fashion, and street culture with references to pop and contemporary icons that echo the sentiments of contemporary society.

When: June 9 to 25

Where: G/F, WKCDA Tower, West Kowloon Cultural District, No. 8 Austin Road West, Hong Kong

10. Joe Hisaishi in Hong Kong

Legendary Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi is heading to Hong Kong this month! He is performing with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra in a three-day concert together with Hong Kong soprano Louise Kwong. Hisaishi is best known for working on the music scores for Hayao Miyazaki’s films. The long-awaited concert follows a cancelled show in 2020 due to the pandemic. Prepare to be amazed by Hisaishi’s work!

When: June 22 to 24

Where: Hong Kong Cultural Centre

11. Dragon Boat Championships

After a four-year hiatus, the iconic dragon boat races make a spectacular return to the city. This year’s edition invites both local and overseas dragon boat teams to compete for cash prizes. Pre-pandemic, the event drew as many as 30,000 dragon boat athletes. Get ready to see some dragon boat racing action this month!

When: June 24 to 25

Where: Victoria Harbour

