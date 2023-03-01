Best things to do in Hong Kong this March

March in Hong Kong is packed with incredible events! Known as Art Month, the city is gearing up for several art and cultural happenings. The return of many flagship events—maskless and no social distancing rules—is undoubtedly a cause for celebration.

If you’re still looking for things to do this month, we’ve got you covered. Whether you want to check out the many art events, go flower hunting, or watch a new movie, you’ll find peak bliss with our guide on what you can do in the city. So, take a look at our picks and make time for these exciting events!

Best things to do in Hong Kong this month

Clockenflap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clockenflap (@clockenflap)

Clockenflap, one of Hong Kong’s biggest music festivals, is returning this month after a three-year hiatus. For its 12th edition, fans can enjoy their favourite acts on multiple stages. Rock band Arctic Monkeys and hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan are among the headliners. Local Hong Kong talents such as Canto-rock giants KOLOR and rap sensation Tyson Yoshi will also perform. In addition to musical experiences, attendees can enjoy various arts programmes, on-site workshops and a craft market. Don’t forget to savour your favourite foods at the many food and drink stalls. Read our Clockenflap guide to find out more!

When: March 3 to March 5

Where: Central Harbourfront, Central, Hong Kong

Hong Kong International Literary Festival (HKILF)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong International Literary Festival (@litfest_hk)

Hong Kong’s lone literary festival boasts a spectacular line-up of celebrity authors, local talents, and live events. The spotlight is on Booker Prize-winning author Shehan Karunatilaka, who will discuss his satirical novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. Also, watch for Canadian writer and essayist Emily St. John Mandel as she talks about her fiction novels and how they have been adapted for the small screen. Besides talks and panels, author Lindsay Varty and urban researcher Sampson Wong will be hosting walking tours. Read our HKILF guide for more information!

When: March 6 to 12

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

Art Central

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Central (@artcentralhk)

This year’s Art Central aims to reunite local and international artists, welcoming over 700 galleries and 300 artists. The four-day event comprises large-scale and interactive installations, experimental films and performances, and panel discussions. The gallery presentations will be in three sections: Central Galleries, Curated Booths, and Solo Presentations. The New York-based gallery MARC STRAUS, Hong Kong’s own Square Street Gallery, Daegu’s 021 Gallery, and mainstay Contemporary by Angela Li are worth checking out! See our Art Central guide for more details!

When: March 22 to 25

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Art Basel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel)

Art Basel, one of the most significant annual art events in Hong Kong, is rounding off Art Month. This year, at least 177 leading galleries will be present for the event, coming from 32 countries and territories. Art lovers can expect to see a range of artworks, from painting and sculpture to photography and digital works.

Encounters, the curated sector dedicated to large-scale works, is returning for the first time since 2019 with 13 expansive presentations.

The film programme will showcase 29 video works, including Memoria by award-winning Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul. There also are many things to look out for at Conversations, a platform for a dynamic dialogue between the public and members of the art world. Don’t miss the talk on the influence of Cantopop in the works of local artists, as well as reflections on solidarity featuring artists from all over the world.

When: March 22 to 25

Where: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

HKT x WESTK POPFEST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freespace 自由空間 (@freespace_wk)

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCD) and HKT are joining hands for a new pop music festival in town, HKT x WESTK POPFEST. The inaugural edition features over 70 ticketed and free daily performances ranging from different genres and styles over ten days. Get ready for exciting performances by over 200 singers, bands, and musicians across indoor and outdoor venues by the WKCD.

Don’t miss the exceptional performance, which pays tribute to Cantopop legend Leslie Cheung ahead of the 20th anniversary of his passing. Relax while listening to live music at the Great Lawn or jive along to energising club music during the Disco Night. Mirror members Keung To, Anson Lo, Edan Lui, and Ian Chan will also give spectacular closing performances.

When: March 22 to April 2

Where: Various venues by the WKCD

ifva Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ifva (@ifva_hk)

The ifva, organised by the Hong Kong Arts Centre, returns for the annual ifva Festival. This year, there will be short films, animations, and media artwork across different categories from various Asian counties and regions. The spotlight will be on VR with the media art exhibition, “Cinema 2.0: Illuminating Vaccum” at the forefront. It re-examines the complex relation of how the screen serves as a medium in the real world. Jess Lau, the awardee of the 27th ifva Media Art Category Gold Award, will also host a solo exhibition. For more information on the festival schedule, please visit the official website.

When: March 2 to 11

Where: Hong Kong Arts Centre

Hong Kong Flower Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flower Elemental (@flower_elemental)

Take a break from all the cultural events this month and see beautiful flora in full bloom at the annual Hong Kong Flower Show. Spanning ten days, this year’s theme is “Bliss in Bloom” with hydrangea as the flower in focus. There are many fun activities to do including music and cultural performances, workshops, floral art demonstrations, and even family-friendly games. Of course, don’t forget to admire different floral arrangements and potted plants.

When: March 10 to 19

Where: Victoria Park, Causeway Bay

Hong Kong International Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong International Film Festival (@hkiffs)

Hong Kong’s biggest film festival returns after it got postponed last year. Local actor Aaron Kwok returns as the festival ambassador for the 12-day event, featuring in-person screenings and events and a bespoke online programme. In addition, for the first time since 2019, overseas filmmakers can now attend the event in person.

The 47th edition honours Soi Cheng as the Filmmaker-in-Focus and pays tribute to late French New Wave giant Jean-Luc Goard with an eight-film programme. Other highlights include a retrospective showcasing ten films by the Japanese director Itami Juzo and eight restored world classics like Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Conformist and Kira Muratova’s The Long Farewell.

When: March 30 to April 10

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

Hong Kong Sevens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong Rugby Sevens (@hksevens)

Sports fans are also getting their own piece of action this month with the Hong Kong Sevens. The premier rugby tournament kicks off on March 31, expecting more than 38,000 local and overseas fans in attendance. This year’s edition will not only be maskless after three years but will also see the return of food and beverage services on-site. A total of 26 teams will compete over three days in rounds of thrilling matches.

When: March 31 to April 2

Where: Hong Kong Stadium

Which of these events are you excited about?

(Header image credit: Vanessa Li, featured image credit: hksevens/Instagram)