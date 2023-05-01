10 best events you can’t miss in Hong Kong this month

May is here and we’re almost halfway through the year. With the city back in full swing, there are numerous Hong Kong events that you simply can’t miss. This month, there are all sorts of happenings for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, love art and culture, or are always on the hunt for the best food, your calendar is bound to get full quickly.

Moreover, summer is inching closer, so simply take your pick between both indoor and outdoor events. We’ve rounded up all the best Hong Kong events to attend this month. Dust off your cameras, put on your best OOTD, and bring a friend along because there’s simply something for everyone. See our top picks below!

Hong Kong events: The best happenings to catch in May

1. Rosé on the Lawn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lawn Club HK (@thelawnclubhk)

Enjoy a perfect picnic party at the AIA Vitality Park for Rosé on the Lawn! The experience comes with over 20 rosé wines, paired with a spread of light bites and sweet treats. Simply purchase the food from Shady Acres, who are spicing up the weekend with their charcuterie and cheese boards. The toasted sandwiches and baked delights from The Baker and the Bottleman are also a must. So, sip, savour, and soak up the great weather on the lawn, complete with a scenic skyline. Visit the website for more information!

When: May 6 to 7

Where: Hong Kong Observation Wheel and AIA Vitality Park, 33 Man Kwong Street, Central, Hong Kong

2. Hong Kong Fitness + Wellness Expo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong Fitness + Wellness Expo 香港運動及健康博覽 (@fitnesswellnessexpo.hk)

One of Hong Kong’s biggest fitness and wellness exhibitions is making a stellar return this month at the AsiaWorld Expo! The two-day event offers a fitness and well-being experience to visitors, complete with 40 yoga, fitness, spinning, and dance classes. The all-inclusive event also features six key zones, including the return of the Mainstage where celebrity instructors are present. You can also watch out for the HYROX Fitness Race, Sports and Leisure Expo, and Gym Village. Meanwhile, the Spin Stage and Dance Stage are happening for the first time!

When: May 13 to 14

Where: Hall 5, 7, and 9, AsiaWorld Expo, Airport Expo Boulevard, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong

3. French May Arts Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 法國五月藝術節 French May Arts Fest. (@frenchmayartsfest)

Cultural events are also happening month, starting off with the French May Arts Festival! This year’s edition marks the 30th anniversary of the music programme with the theme of ‘PULSARTE’, representing Pulse, Connection and Growth. There will be a star-studded music programme that forges the cultural connections between Hong Kong and France, celebrating the beauty of both places. Expect renowned artists from both the East and West to be part of the French May Arts Festival like pianists Niu Niu and Théo Fouchenneret. Keren Ann and Debussy String Quartet will blend pop and classical music. Also, don’t miss the contemporary dance and music performance titled His Temple by Hong Kong actress, Karena Lam.

When: May 1 to 31

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

4. Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 法國五月藝術節 French May Arts Fest. (@frenchmayartsfest)

This special dance festival is taking place for the first time in Hong Kong in collaboration with the French May Arts Festival! Presented by Van Cleef & Arpels, the event will see seven internationally renowned artists showcase the beauty of choreographic arts. Over three weekends, expect performances on stage, works displayed in public spaces, workshops, as well as encounters with the artists. The event is a great way to introduce the world of dance to dancers and amateurs alike. Among the highlights is a performance by artist Gisèle Vienne, who draws inspiration from both music and cinema while Ola Maciejewska will be presenting two shows dedicated to Serpentine Dance. Visit the official website for more details.

When: May 5 to 21

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

5. French GourMay Food & Wine Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by French GourMay (@frenchgourmay)

Coinciding with the French May Arts Festival, the French GourMay Food & Wine Festival is dedicated to gastronomy à la française! The 14th edition bubbles up the joy of festivities with French sparkling wines! Various events are taking place throughout the month, but the highlight is the French Traditional Gourmet Market at Central Market where you treat yourselves to an array of food and wine. In total, the festival is collaborating with over 50 restaurants, 20 wine importers, 50 food and wine retailers as well as nine learning centres!

When: May 1 to 31

Where: Various venues across Hong Kong

6. Ginsanity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginsanity HK (@ginsanityhk)

Calling all G&T lovers! Grab the chance to try over 100 gins from around the world at the Ginsanity festival this month. The two-day outdoor festival will host over 50 local and international distilleries. Other than the wide variety of gins, there are also masterclasses, food, and live music! While the event is free of charge, visitors may need to pay to try drinks at selected vendors. Grab your favourite beverages and vibe to the beats of local DJs and acoustic performances during the day.

When: May 12 to 13

Where: PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong

7. “We Are Like Air” Mother’s Day Photo Exhibition

Head over to the southside and treat your mum to something special this Mother’s Day. Xyza Bacani’s exhibition will showcase photographs that offer a raw and insightful look into migration and motherhood. The thought-provoking captures of the domestic worker turned award-winning photographer are also featured in her book, We Are Like Air. During the opening on May 12, Baccani will be present to sign copies of her book so don’t miss this chance! Visit the official website to get your tickets now!

When: May 12 to 14

Where: GiG, Ovolo Southside, 64 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong

8. Planting Music by London Chamber Orchestra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musicus Society Official (@musicussociety)

Whether you love classical music or not, this Hong Kong event can be totally worth. After all, you’ll be seeing the London Chamber Orchestra in person! The renowned British orchestra is performing in the city with Musicus Society’s Trey Lee and the young musicians of Musicus Soloists Hong Kong. Titled Planting Music, the concert takes inspiration from the surroundings of Tai Kwun (whether it’s the trees or the sounds echoing through). For the series, Chinese calligraphy artist and painter, Chui Pui-chee specifically produced a new work inspired by the theme.

When: May 12 to 14

Where: JC Cube, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

9. HEATHERS Live Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amusix Prod (@amusixprod)

This musical is based on the cult classic film of the same name and tells the story of Veronica Sawyer. The senior student at Westerberg High longs to be cool, like the clique of it-girls that run the school—the Heathers. Veronica’s dream comes true when she gets the leader, Heather Chandler, out of detention. Seemingly thrilled at first, she later finds out that being one of the ‘cool kids’ means bullying others. The concert stars local high schoolers and promises to be entertaining, fun, and educational. Visit the official website to get tickets now!

When: May 13 to 14

Where: The Box, Freespace, Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural, District, Hong Kong

10. Affordable Art Fair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong (@affordableartfairhk)

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the annual Affordable Art Fair. As such, the event features a diverse range of galleries, artists, and creative projects. There are 93 galleries from 15 countries and territories across Asia, Europe, Australia, and America. A whopping 270 new artists are also set to attend for the first time! Visitors can browse through (and buy) artworks at an affordable price, just as the name suggests. This year, there are also interactive art programmes and projects such as the Young Talent Hong Kong, which showcases the work of young and emerging local artists. Meanwhile, the Special Projects series brings large-scale installations and art performances that pay homage to Hong Kong.

When: May 18 to 21

Where: Hall 1E, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Which of these Hong Kong events will you be attending?