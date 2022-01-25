The best Valentine’s Day staycations to book for 2022

If you weren’t able to book a room over Chinese New Year, these Valentine’s Day staycations are just as sweet.

There may be no romantic, candle-lit dinners this year, but hotels remain open and ready to welcome couples across the city. Baths, bottles of bubbles and rose petals all included — these are the best Valentine’s Day staycations to book this year.

The best Valentine’s Day staycations in Hong Kong

The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel

Image courtesy of The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel

Highlights: In an ultimate night of indulgence, The Park Lane Hong Kong has crafted a romantic staycation that ticks all of the boxes this Valentine’s Day. Complete with in-room decorations, dinner for two, executive privileges (breakfast, afternoon treats and cocktails) and an exclusive Guerlain Beauty Set worth HK$620, there is also plenty of activities to get stuck in to. Surprise your other half with a complimentary class — whether it be a mixology session, art jamming or yoga on the roof — and kick back with a bottle of red on the house.



Price: Deluxe Executive Room: From HK$2,399; Premium Deluxe Executive Room (City View) from HK$2,599; “Harbour Romance” Room — Premium Deluxe Executive Room (Victoria Harbour View) from HK$2,999; Park Lane Suite (with deluxe set up): From HK$3,899.

Book from: Now until 17 March, 2022, for stays between now and 20 March, 2022.



More details here.

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Highlights: Inclusive of a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, guests will be treated to a series of complimentary delights. From a heart-shaped dessert and bottle of house bubbles to a bouquet of flowers and “bath ritual”, there’s plenty to pamper both you and your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Fall asleep beneath the “stars” using the astronomical map-projecting planetarium and start the next morning off with breakfast for two. Guests can also book the exclusive Unwind & Dine — Spa & Lunch package for HK$1,520 per person, inclusive of a Hot Stone Melter experience valued at HK$350.

Price: From HK$3,520 per night.

Book from: February 12 to February 14, 2022.



More details here.

Cordis, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of Cordis, Hong Kong

Highlights: Cordis, Hong Kong is offering two unique Valentine’s Day packages for love birds to choose from this year. “Date Night Under The Stars” is a a romantic, starry night staycation that promises an intimate dinner for two in the Star Room as well as plenty of macarons, strawberries and a lavish breakfast buffet to enjoy the morning after. The hotel’s “Love is in the Air” package is a swoon-worthy affair, where couples can enjoy a massage at Chuan Spa (subject to government restrictions), followed by a private dinner served in the Love Truck or Love Tent at Garage Bar. Complete with panoramic city views and complimentary amenities, book two nights consecutively and the private dinner on the second day will be upgraded to a special dinner tasting menu from LALIQUE.



Price: From “Date Night Under The Stars” starts from HK$2,399 per night; “Love is in the Air” starts from HK$3,448.

Book from: “Date Night Under The Stars” welcomes guests to stay on 14 February, 2022; “Love is in the Air” is available for stays between 12 to 14 February, 2022.



More details here.

The Hari, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Hari, Hong Kong

Highlights: The Hari, Hong Kong’s “Be My Valentine?” Valentine’s Day staycation package is a one-night stay in a beautifully decorated room, followed by a three-course romantic lunch for two at Lucciola Restaurant. A homemade Rose Garden bottled cocktail, signature scented diffuser, breakfast for two and late check-out seals the deal.



Price: HK$2,100 per night.

Book from: Now, for stays between 11 to 14 February, 2022.



More details here.

The Langham, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Langham, Hong Kong

Highlights: The Langham, Hong Kong sets the scene from the get go with an in-room dinner for two from Bostonian Seafood & Grill, rose petal bath and complimentary bottle of red wine. Guests who book the “All You Need is Love” package will automatically be upgraded from a Courtyard View Room to City View Room and (in case you hadn’t yet picked out the perfect gift!) be eligible for special offers on the hotel’s online store.

Price: From HK$2,088 per night.

Book from: Now until 14 February, 2022 for stays between now and 23 February, 2022.

More details here.

The Upper House, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of The Upper House, Hong Kong

Highlights: The Upper House is set to sweep couples off of their feet in a romantic one-night stay overlooking lush greenery and harbour views. Shut the rest of the world out, relax and enjoy an in-room, four-course dining experience featuring seasonal dishes from Salisterra, pop open a bottle of Charles Heidsieck Champagne and soak in its spa-like bathroom with bath bombs from Joyce Beauty. A Valentine’s Day hamper awaits all guests, and to top it all off, couples can indulge in a rejuvenating couple massage in the privacy of their own room.



Price: HK$4,800 per room per night.

Book from: Now for stays between 4 to 20 February, 2022.



More details here.

the Arca

Image courtesy of the Arca

Highlights: In a collaboration with Durex, the Arca is pulling out all the stops when it comes to intimate Valentine’s Day staycations. “A playground of romance and allure”, couples will be gifted a Durex Russian Roulette Gift Set as well as HK$500 dining credit, complimentary breakfast for two, complimentary use of board games, in-room bath tub treats and a discounted shopping coupon at Sally Coco.



Price: From HK$1,000 per night.

Book from: Now until 19 March, 2022 for stays between now and 20 March, 2022.



More details here.

Hero image courtesy of The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel