Every single Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sale, linked

Polish off the crevices of your fingers for prime shopping bag real estate and give us your best Cher Horowitz impression — it’s Black Friday! Time to recite those 16 numbers and three special CVC digits by memory.

As the Thanksgiving turkey (or, if you don’t celebrate, just your humdrum Thursday evening supper) warms in your belly, do future-you a favour and jot down your Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021 wish-list.

Or, just go ahead and add to cart! Most brands are making good use of this week leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday to pre-game those Traditional Shopping Days — an excellent excuse to get a head-start on those Christmas to-buy lists you’ve been hoarding all year.

These Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sales will be consistently updated! Keep this tab open:

Fashion

Farfetch: Up to 50% off

Net-a-Porter: 30% off with code BLACKFRIDAY through 29 November

THE OUTNET: Extra 20% off items excluding Just In, Bestsellers and Menswear from 25 November through 30 November

ASOS: Extra 20% off Topshop with code TREATME

SSENSE: Up to 50% off

MatchesFashion: Up to 50% off

LuisaViaRoma: Extra 40% off select full-priced items with code BF40

24S.com: Extra 20% off with cod BLACKFRIDAY20

Alo Yoga: 20% off site-wide with code VIP2021

Sweaty Betty: Extra 25% off site-wide with code CHEERS

I.AM.GIA: 25% off site-wide and an extra 25% off sale items

UNIF: Up to 50% off site-wide

Aritzia: Up to 50% off site-wide

Verishop: Buy one get one free, applicable to equal- or lower-priced clearance items

LN-CC: Up to 40% off

Cotton On: 30% off site-wide

Astrid & Miyu: 25% off site-side

Vitaly: 30% off site-wide

Popcorn General Store: Extra 15% off site-wide with code BLACK15 through 28 November

OMIGHTY: Extra 40% off site-wide with code TAKE40

Love, Bonito: 15% off with a minimum spend of HK$900 with code WEEKEND15 and 20% off with a minimum spend of HK$1,100 with code WEEKEND20 from 26 to 29 November. Plus, the launch of the brand’s first-ever Black Friday capsule collection, with prices starting at HK$299 from 26 November onwards.

Princess Polly: Buy one get one 50% off with code 50PARTY

House of Sunny: Extra 25% off select items with code EARLYACCESS

Kina and Tam: Up to 50% off with a free gift with purchase

SKIMS: Bi-Annual sale starts 25 November

Dion Lee: Extra 20% off sale items with code DL20

HBX: Up to 30% off select items

Parade: 30% off site-wide

Wray NYC: Up to 70% off

Trois: 30% off site-wide

New Girl Order: Up to 75% off

Monica Vinader: 25% off site-wide, 30% off with a minimum spend of HK$2,500 and up to 50% off daily flash sales

ZALORA: Up to 80% off from 26 to 29 November

Sneaker Surge: From 25 November, black-white Dunk Lows are US$199 (+ shipping) with code #BLACKFRIDAYDUNKS

Beauty

Sephora HK: From 26 November, 25% off with a minimum spend of HK$1,200 for Sephora members with code BLACKFRIDAYMEMBER; 15% with no minimum spend for guests with code BLACKFRIDAY

Lookfantastic Hong Kong: Up to 60% off with code PARTY

Glossier: Sign up now for a secret code to get into the Black Friday Weekend Sale a day early

Lifestyle

Book Depository: Discounts on select items through 29 November

Liberty London: Up to 30% off with up to 15% off beauty through 30 November

Amazon: Early Black Friday deals with free shipping to Hong Kong on qualifying orders over US$49

CircleDNA: Sale starts 26 November

LELO: Up to 60% off

Wildflower Cases: 30% off site-wide

CASETiFY: Buy 1 get 10% off, buy 2 get 20% off and buy 3 get 25% off with code BFCM2021X