Every single Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sale, linked

Polish off the crevices of your fingers for prime shopping bag real estate and give us your best Cher Horowitz impression — it’s Black Friday! Time to recite those 16 numbers and three special CVC digits by memory.
As the Thanksgiving turkey (or, if you don’t celebrate, just your humdrum Thursday evening supper) warms in your belly, do future-you a favour and jot down your Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021 wish-list.
Or, just go ahead and add to cart! Most brands are making good use of this week leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday to pre-game those Traditional Shopping Days — an excellent excuse to get a head-start on those Christmas to-buy lists you’ve been hoarding all year.
These Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sales will be consistently updated! Keep this tab open:
Fashion
Farfetch: Up to 50% off
Net-a-Porter: 30% off with code BLACKFRIDAY through 29 November
THE OUTNET: Extra 20% off items excluding Just In, Bestsellers and Menswear from 25 November through 30 November
ASOS: Extra 20% off Topshop with code TREATME
SSENSE: Up to 50% off
MatchesFashion: Up to 50% off
LuisaViaRoma: Extra 40% off select full-priced items with code BF40
24S.com: Extra 20% off with cod BLACKFRIDAY20
Alo Yoga: 20% off site-wide with code VIP2021
Sweaty Betty: Extra 25% off site-wide with code CHEERS
I.AM.GIA: 25% off site-wide and an extra 25% off sale items
UNIF: Up to 50% off site-wide
Aritzia: Up to 50% off site-wide
Verishop: Buy one get one free, applicable to equal- or lower-priced clearance items
LN-CC: Up to 40% off
Cotton On: 30% off site-wide
Astrid & Miyu: 25% off site-side
Vitaly: 30% off site-wide
Popcorn General Store: Extra 15% off site-wide with code BLACK15 through 28 November
OMIGHTY: Extra 40% off site-wide with code TAKE40
Love, Bonito: 15% off with a minimum spend of HK$900 with code WEEKEND15 and 20% off with a minimum spend of HK$1,100 with code WEEKEND20 from 26 to 29 November. Plus, the launch of the brand’s first-ever Black Friday capsule collection, with prices starting at HK$299 from 26 November onwards.
Princess Polly: Buy one get one 50% off with code 50PARTY
House of Sunny: Extra 25% off select items with code EARLYACCESS
Kina and Tam: Up to 50% off with a free gift with purchase
SKIMS: Bi-Annual sale starts 25 November
Dion Lee: Extra 20% off sale items with code DL20
HBX: Up to 30% off select items
Parade: 30% off site-wide
Wray NYC: Up to 70% off
Trois: 30% off site-wide
New Girl Order: Up to 75% off
Monica Vinader: 25% off site-wide, 30% off with a minimum spend of HK$2,500 and up to 50% off daily flash sales
ZALORA: Up to 80% off from 26 to 29 November
Sneaker Surge: From 25 November, black-white Dunk Lows are US$199 (+ shipping) with code #BLACKFRIDAYDUNKS
Beauty
Sephora HK: From 26 November, 25% off with a minimum spend of HK$1,200 for Sephora members with code BLACKFRIDAYMEMBER; 15% with no minimum spend for guests with code BLACKFRIDAY
Lookfantastic Hong Kong: Up to 60% off with code PARTY
Glossier: Sign up now for a secret code to get into the Black Friday Weekend Sale a day early
Lifestyle
Book Depository: Discounts on select items through 29 November
Liberty London: Up to 30% off with up to 15% off beauty through 30 November
Amazon: Early Black Friday deals with free shipping to Hong Kong on qualifying orders over US$49
CircleDNA: Sale starts 26 November
Wildflower Cases: 30% off site-wide
CASETiFY: Buy 1 get 10% off, buy 2 get 20% off and buy 3 get 25% off with code BFCM2021X