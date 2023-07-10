Taste Black Sheep’s greatest hits at their best value yet this July

Good news, hungry Hongkongers: Black Sheep ’s Black Series is back for the summer, bringing extraordinary savings and a mouth-watering lineup of signature menus across all of their restaurants.

Kicking off today, running from July 10 – 19, they’re calling it the Black Series Summer Tour, and this lineup features some serious headliners. For one, in a brand new twist, Black Sheep is introducing extra early week discounts at all of their luxury restaurants — like their “Plated” series, but extra fancy — so if you feel like hitting up some high-end dining on a budget, this is your moment. If this is your first Black Sheep Black Series, you’ll be happy to know that their newest venues, Magistracy Dining Room and FALCONE have joined the lineup, so whether it’s Slow-Roasted Prime Rib or Grilled Ora King Salmon, or FALCONE’s signature Neo-Neapolitan pies and pastas that you crave, there are plenty of tasty reasons to get involved.

If it’s star power you’re after, MICHELIN favourites BELON and New Punjab Club have all-new menus just for the occasion, with Crown Super Deluxe and Sushi Haru offering something for the teppanyaki and omakase lovers out there. And if you’re feeling adventurous, take a journey through all the nuances of Sichuan cuisine at Grand Majestic Sichuan. And of course, if you’re more of the chill-and-cheerful type, Black Sheep has you covered, too. Taqueria Super Macho is all set to serve up some summer-ready Hamachi Tiradito, while Saigonese grillhouse Le Garçon Saigon has a well-rounded menu of signatures for the Wan Chai crowd.

Other specials include HK$50 slices at Butter, bonus scoops at Messina (when you order two) and HK$98 combos every day of the week at Burger Circus and Le Petit Saigon. And if you’re up for a drink or just need an oasis to escape the July heat, Stazione Novella has their somm-picked selection of wines by the glass for just HK$58 each.

If that’s not enough to whet your appetite, Black Sheep is rolling out a special Black Series Loyalty programme for all participating guests. It’s simple, really: you can collect stamps each time you dine-in during Black Series on a special loyalty card, available in each restaurant. Three stamps gets you lunch for two; six stamps earns you dinner for four (!) at select Black Sheep restaurants.

And, as a special bonus for Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong readers, show this article to win double-stamps on your first visit. (Don’t say we never did anything for you).