British Airways will double daily flight operations between Hong Kong and London

Good news for those wishing to return to Hong Kong from London! British Airways will add more flights between the two cities from March 26. So, students studying in the UK and Hongkongers working in the country can easily return to Hong Kong just in time for the upcoming Easter break.

With this, the weekly flights will go up from seven to 14. In addition to the existing BA27 and BA28 flights, UK’s flag carrier will start operating BA32 and BA31 flights between Hong Kong and London later this month.

British Airways will run additional daily flights

Starting March 26, the additional flights will depart daily from Heathrow Airport at 6 pm and 8:55 pm, respectively. Flights from Hong Kong to London will depart at 11:10 pm and 11:20 pm, respectively. Passengers will arrive early in the morning at Heathrow.

Those on a tight budget can opt for an economy return trip when additional flights are available. Moreover, passengers can book a return trip to London for under HKD 10,000.

A new business class offer

Noella Ferns, Head of Sales at British Airways’ Asia Pacific division, mentioned that “customers from Hong Kong love travelling to UK and Europe.” With the upcoming Easter holiday, additional flights may be a convenient choice, luring in more travellers between the two regions.

Between March 26 and October 28, the airline will also run two additional flights with Airbus 350. The Airbus will feature the carrier’s newest business class seat, the Club Suite, with a lie-flat bed. In addition, passengers can enjoy direct access to the aisle and 40 per cent more storage and a suite door for privacy. “The suite has been designed to offer privacy, comfort and space – a place where we know our customers can enjoy work, rest and play,” said Ferns.

