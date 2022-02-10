Super Nintendo. Nintendo 64. Sega Dreamcast. Neo Geo. The late ’80s and early ’90s arguably gifted us some of the finest consoles and nostalgic (now retro) video games, perhaps ever. A bold claim, we know.

Whether you were unknowingly collecting valuable Beanie Babies or wiling the day away on a ‘90s game console, one thing we can all agree on is that 90s toys remain dear to our hearts. Gateway consoles for modern gamers — and a nostalgia hit for the rest of us — if you look back fondly at Friday night Tekken fights and locking Tomb Raider‘s Winston in the freezer — this is the feature for you. From Goldeneye and Mortal Kombat to Pokemon Red, Blue AND Yellow, we’re cluing you in on where to buy retro video games and consoles in Hong Kong.

Editor’s note: Like with a lot of retro paraphernalia, it can be hard to come by and prices fluctuate! We aren’t able to guarantee that you’ll find the old school grail you seek, especially as stock switches and runs out, but retro video games and consoles have been spotted at the locations below, with a couple of shops specialising in them. And buyer beware: watch out for region locks and fakes (if that kind of thing irks you)!

Where to buy retro video games in Hong Kong

Golden Computer Arcade

Image courtesy of Flickr user Benson Kua under the Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic license

Once a hub for fashion in the 70s, Golden Computer Arcade is now a modern mecca for gamers. Spanning the entire first floor and the building’s basement, navigating your way through tightly packed shops will take a little breathing in and some patience. Chock full of accessories, gear, gadgets and games, those on the hunt for retro video games are in luck: You may just stumble upon local and Japanese editions of old school consoles and cartridges like the ultimate classic, Nintendo 64. Like with many of these centres, sometimes you’ll hit the jackpot and other times there may not be much on offer — it’s well worth scouring the shops however, as you never know what you’ll find tucked around each corner, and prices vary, too!

Golden Computer Arcade, Golden Building, Fuk Wa Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Sino Centre

Explore over five-stories of comics, anime and video games at this Mong Kok mall. With many of the stores stocking speciality items that you might not find elsewhere, Sino Centre is a fairly safe bet if you’re in the market for retro video games in Hong Kong.

Sino Centre, 582-592 Nathan Road, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Wan Chai Computer Centre

Another failsafe when it comes to all things gaming in Hong Kong, Wan Chai Computer Centre is yet another maze of video games and all the accompanying bits and bobs. There are more modern gaming shops found here, but occasionally you might come across old machines like an SNES. I once excitedly, yet rather naively came across a Pokemon Snap cartridge for the N64, which sadly was region locked to Japan and didn’t work for my eBay-bought US console. If you do come across retro video games here, do double check that they’re compatible with your retro console to avoid disappointment.

Wan Chai Computer Centre, 130 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Oriental 188 Shopping Centre

New and second-hand games are a-plenty at Oriental 188. Spanning over three-floors, head to the highest floor for the best pick of games as the other floors are split between accessories. There’s a dedicated retro video game store here that stocks some of our favourite SNES RPGs, too.

Oriental 188 Shopping Centre, 188 Wan Chai Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Ho King Shopping Centre

Retro Game Store in Ho King Shopping Centre offers exactly what it says on the tin — retro video games. With great reviews online, the store owner is on board to help you find the best of old school games and consoles. Whether its an original Gameboy, Retro Station joystick or a Sega that you’re after — this is the store to spend some time in.

Ho King Shopping Centre, Fa Yuen Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong

GBL

GBL, AKA, Gameboy Game Labels in Mong Kok is a Gameboy fanatics dream come true. Stocking a ton of original and Gameboy Colour games (predominantly the Japanese versions), browse by developer on their online blog, and head on in to their Mong Kok location for your pick of the crop in person. Pokemon Blue, Green, Red, Yellow AND Gold and Silver are all up for grabs here .

GBL, Flat F, 2/F, Prince Chinachem Building, 97 Mong Kok Road, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Shop4Hong Kong

Buy retro video games from the comfort of your couch via Shop4HongKong. Albeit a few more modern options like the PSP and original DS, you can also get your hands on Sega, the Amiga Mini and a handful of arcade style machines.

www.shop4hongkong.com/retro-gaming

